AGL 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.25%)
ANL 9.44 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
AVN 78.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.89%)
BOP 5.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
CNERGY 4.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.17%)
EFERT 81.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.24%)
EPCL 54.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.57%)
FCCL 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.05%)
FFL 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.95%)
FLYNG 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
FNEL 5.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.37%)
GGGL 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
GGL 16.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.36%)
HUMNL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.22%)
KEL 2.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 30.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.94%)
MLCF 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.26%)
OGDC 75.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.88%)
PAEL 15.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.37%)
PIBTL 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.13%)
PRL 17.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.77%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.85%)
TELE 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.49%)
TPL 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.78%)
TPLP 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.21%)
TREET 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.07%)
TRG 144.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.75 (-2.53%)
UNITY 17.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-4.86%)
WAVES 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.78%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.65%)
BR100 4,319 Decreased By -17 (-0.39%)
BR30 16,256 Decreased By -189.8 (-1.15%)
KSE100 42,783 Decreased By -200.9 (-0.47%)
KSE30 15,756 Decreased By -60.7 (-0.38%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 17, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Shastri tells India to pick new T20 captain, follow England template

Reuters Published 17 Nov, 2022 03:08pm
Follow us

NEW DELHI: India need to appoint a new Twenty20 captain and follow England’s template to revive their fortunes in that format, former head coach Ravi Shastri said on Thursday.

Rohit Sharma, 35, remains India all-format captain but the team’s defeat in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup in Australia has prompted calls to inject fresh blood into the side.

Rohit and fellow batters Virat Kohli and KL Rahul have been rested for India’s tour of New Zealand where Hardik Pandya will lead the T20 squad while Shikhar Dhawan will be in charge for the one-day internationals.

“I think for T20 cricket, there’s no harm in having a new captain, because the volume of cricket is such that for one player to play all three formats of the game is never going to be easy,” Shastri told a virtual news conference.

“Rohit is already leading in one-days and test matches. There’s no harm in identifying a new T20 Captain, and if his name is Hardik Pandya, so be it.”

The former all-rounder was impressed about how England transformed into a white-ball juggernaut and won the T20 World Cup on Sunday to become the first team to hold both the 50-overs and 20-overs global titles at the same time.

“They sat down and said ‘We are going to change our resources, we are going to identify the best players for the format, whether it’s T20 or 50-overs cricket, and if it meant certain senior players had to sit out, so be it.’

“They got in youngsters who were fearless, who could adapt to that pattern of the game without having to change too much. “It’s a template that can be followed easily. India has got a wealth of resources, and I think it can start now, from this tour.”

Shastri lauds India batting line-up but says fielding needs focus

The 60-year-old did not think it was necessary for India players to participate in T20 leagues abroad to familiarise themselves with those conditions.

“They are absolutely fine playing IPL (Indian Premier League) and focusing on domestic cricket. “We need them to play domestic cricket as well.”

England’s Ravi Shastri Twenty20 captain England template

Comments

1000 characters

Shastri tells India to pick new T20 captain, follow England template

Rupee continues to depreciate, settles at 222.67 against US dollar

PTI long march protestors have no right to block motorways: IHC

US govt-led ‘Investment Promotion Activity’ initiative launched: Step taken to boost trade, FDI flows

Q1 FY23: External debt, liabilities dip over $3bn

FBR decides to fix forex limit for outgoing int’l passengers

Oil falls on easing geopolitical tensions, China demand worries

Elon Musk says he will find a new leader for Twitter

IPPs payment mode: MoF willing to pay GPPs Rs93.4bn

South Korea to gift Pakistan solar power plant

POL rates: anomalies in notification?

Read more stories