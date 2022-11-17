AGL 6.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.19%)
Pakistan

PTI long march protesters have no right to block motorways: IHC

  • Islamabad High Court says such instances require immediate action
BR Web Desk Published November 17, 2022 Updated November 17, 2022 04:19pm
Protesters participating in Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) long march have no right to block motorways or major arteries in any city, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) said on Thursday while listening to a petition filed by the capital's business community.

According to the petition, closure of roads in the city are hindering business activities.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq said “no one has the right to block motorways and such instances require immediate action.”

Imran informs SC: ‘May 25th verdict was ‘unknowingly violated’

“The state has the control over motorways and highways and it can issue directions in this regard,” he remarked.

The court has adjourned the hearing till Friday.

Supreme court to restrain from interfering in long march

In a separate hearing, the Supreme Court scrapped a petition demanding to stop the long march, which is being held to pressure the government to call snap elections.

Hearing the petition on Thursday, Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial said the court's interference would be premature and it will exercise judicial restraint in such political matters.

ECP contempt case: SC issues notices to Imran, others

The petition was registered by JUI-F Senator Kamran Murtaza. In the hearing, the apex court told him that if the law and order situation deteriorated, he could file a fresh plea.

PTI’s long march resumed last week after a pause due to an assassination attempt on party chairman Imran Khan.

On Monday, the Lahore High Court sought replies from the federal and Punjab governments by November 21 on a petition seeking a restraining order against the long march.

The petitioner chairman supreme council of the All Pakistan Traders Association Naeem Mir contended through his counsel that the respondents should take steps for improvement of the law and order situation in the country by arranging an open place outside the cities for lawful demonstrations, protests or processions till disposal of the petition.

