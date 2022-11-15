AGL 6.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTI’s long march: LHC seeks replies from federal, Punjab govts

Recorder Report Published 15 Nov, 2022 05:52am
LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Monday sought replies from the federal and Punjab governments by November 21 on a petition seeking a restraining order against the ongoing long march of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The petitioner chairman supreme council of the All Pakistan Traders Association Naeem Mir contended through his counsel that the respondents should take steps for improvement of the law and order situation in the country by arranging an open place outside the cities for lawful demonstrations, protests or processions till disposal of the petition.

Earlier, Advocate General of Punjab (AGP) stated that the PTI had not been made a party in the petition.

In an apparent support to the long march, the law officer said that the people left with no other option but to come on roads if they were deprived of their democratic rights. He said the long march of the PTI was against the federal government for not protecting the rights of the citizens.

The court at this, observed that as far as the courts were there the citizens would not be denied of their rights.

In reference to the assassination attempt on PTI chairman Imran Khan, AGP said a person was hit by bullets and the police were not registering a case as per the complaint.

At this Deputy Attorney General (DAG) interrupted and said the Punjab government was responsible for the non registration of the FIR.

The AGP said a strong joint investigation team (JIT) was needed to be formed to find the truth.

The court, however, observed that the only concern of the court was that the protest remained peaceful.

The DAG told the court that the federal government had asked the provincial government to maintain the law and order situation and ensure the motorway was not closed for traffic.

He pointed out that GT Road and the M-2 were the two main arteries of the province while one of them was completely closed for traffic during the protest.

The court observed that nobody could shut the arteries of the province.

On the last hearing, the court had turned down the request of the petitioner to pass an immediate restraining order against the long march.

