AGL 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
ANL 9.54 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.38%)
AVN 79.21 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.27%)
BOP 5.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
CNERGY 5.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.79%)
EFERT 81.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 54.75 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.44%)
FCCL 14.54 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.32%)
FFL 6.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
FLYNG 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.65%)
FNEL 5.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.78%)
GGGL 9.56 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.16%)
GGL 16.83 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.6%)
HUMNL 5.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
KEL 2.84 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.71%)
LOTCHEM 31.51 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.32%)
MLCF 27.50 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.18%)
OGDC 75.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.26%)
PAEL 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.75%)
PIBTL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.94%)
PRL 17.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.69%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.93%)
TELE 10.38 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.28%)
TPL 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.51%)
TPLP 19.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
TREET 23.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
TRG 145.59 Decreased By ▼ -2.56 (-1.73%)
UNITY 18.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.38%)
WAVES 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.66%)
BR100 4,346 Increased By 9.9 (0.23%)
BR30 16,408 Decreased By -37.6 (-0.23%)
KSE100 43,034 Increased By 50.4 (0.12%)
KSE30 15,840 Increased By 22.9 (0.14%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 17, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

South Korea to gift Pakistan solar power plant

Mushtaq Ghumman Published November 17, 2022 Updated November 17, 2022 11:13am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The Korean Government is to gift a modern solar power plant to Pakistan to mark forty years of friendly and prosperous diplomatic relations. The project would be established by the Economic Development Cooperation Fund (EDCFG) of South Korea.

In preparation of this event, the Korean embassy in Islamabad has planned to organize an interactive seminar on November 17, 2022 (today) with the theme of “Development Corporation Role of EDCF for promoting renewable energy”.

In Pakistan, around 10.57 per cent of the country’s total installed power generation capacity (in 2020) comes from renewable sources (wind, solar, and biogas) out of which the majority share is from hydroelectricity. As per the vision of the Prime Minister, the aim is to add 20 per cent of renewable energy by the year 2025 and 30 per cent of RE by the year 2030.

PM approves 10,000MW solar energy generation plan

The Korean government, placing “climate change response” as one of the key goals of its new energy policy, has re-established the energy mix where the share of renewable energy will be increased to 21.6 per cent by 2030.

In this regard, the Korean government is focusing on the world’s first commercialization of next-generation solar power technology and on advancement of the domestic value chain in the wind power industry while serving as bridge between advanced and developing countries for greenhouse gas reduction and adoption to climate change in various climate negotiations.

Korean embassy has invited officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Energy (Power Division), Economic Affairs Division and representatives of Korean and Pakistani companies specialized in renewable energy projects.

The purpose of the seminar will be to provide a platform where all sides can discuss in a synergetic manner and pave the way forward for a commonly sustainable and greener future of both countries in terms of climate and energy, which is in line with the visions of the Pakistani and Korean Governments.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Pakistan south korea climate change renewable energy Diplomatic Relations Power Division solar power plant Economic Development Cooperation Fund

Comments

1000 characters

South Korea to gift Pakistan solar power plant

Intra-day update: rupee remains firm against US dollar

Q1 FY23: External debt, liabilities dip over $3bn

Q1 LSMI output down 0.4pc YoY

COAS’ appointment: Imran Khan softens his stance

Pakistan Army Act: Asif says no major changes under study

FBR decides to fix forex limit for outgoing int’l passengers

IPPs payment mode: MoF willing to pay GPPs Rs93.4bn

POL rates: anomalies in notification?

Exporters resent energy shortages

Read more stories