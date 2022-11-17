AGL 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.38%)
KMBL repairs Wacha-Wana bridge in Tirah valley

Published 17 Nov, 2022
ISLAMABAD: Khushhali Microfinance Bank Limited has supported major repair work of the Wacha-Wana suspension bridge in Tirah valley to recommence commuting and restore transportation infrastructure in the Khyber Tribal District.

Elevating the quality of life is the focal point of Khushhali Microfinance Bank’s social initiatives, and this award-winning financial institution contributes generously towards community welfare and sustainability.

In a vastly underdeveloped region with impoverished local communities that are deprived of basic life amenities, Khushhali Microfinance Bank (KMBL) has taken it upon itself to create easy access in the devastated area.

Despite numerous challenges, Khushhali Microfinance Bank was able to establish multiple branches in other remote areas, which are not only integrated with the mainstream financial sector of Pakistan but also leverage the technological stack to tap into the potential of the remote dwellers and provide broader financial inclusion.

The president and CEO of Khushhali Microfinance Bank, Ghalib Nishtar said, “We are pursuing a vision to accelerate socio-economic growth in Pakistan. Restructuring this important bridge in Tirah Valley is also a part of our resourceful efforts for the well-being of the masses.”

