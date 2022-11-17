AGL 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.38%)
NAMI ZUMI restaurant opens at Marriott Hotel

Press Release Published 17 Nov, 2022 05:59am
KARACHI: Food enthusiasts in the ‘city of lights’ can now enjoy a new variety of Pan-Asian cuisine at the recently launched NAMI ZUMI Restaurant at Marriott Hotel, Karachi.

Previously known as Suzie Wong, the restaurant was re-launched as NAMI ZUMI, unveiling its new menu during an exclusive and grand opening event hosted at the hotel on 10th November.

The specialty Chef, Yair Binyamin, has worked extensively to recreate the menu, introducing specialties from Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, Korea, Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia and Mongolia, in addition to Chinese cuisine.

Present amongst the guests were Consul Generals from different countries, Corporate Executives, celebrities, influencers, socialites and Management from Karachi Marriott Hotel.

The event entailed a red-carpet reception followed by a musical performance and a Chinese dragon dance, while the guests sampled through the latest culinary additions on the revamped menu such as Singapore Kung Pao Lobster, Indonesian Wok Chart Shrimps, Szechuan Crispy Caramelized Sticky Fish, Singapore Rock Shrimps, Beijing Crispy Beef, Soups, Panna Cotta, Crème Brûlée and fancy mocktails.

"We wanted to create a space where people can experience a taste of modern Pan Asian cuisine," said Gregor Schmidt Kiefer, the hotel’s General Manager.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

