Two soldiers martyred in KP's Bajaur district: ISPR

Two Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred in the Bajaur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during an exchange of fire with terrorists, the military’s media wing said on Wednesday.

According to an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release, the terrorists opened fire on security forces in the general areas of Hilal Khel, Bajaur district on the night of November 15 and 16.

As a result, 33-year-old Naik Taj Muhammad from Kohat and 30-year-old Lance Naik Imtiaz Khan from Malakand embraced martyrdom, it said.

“During the intense exchange of fire one terrorist got killed," ISPR said, adding "weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorist."

The statement said that the killed terrorist had remained actively involved in militant activities against security forces.

"Sanitisation of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area," the press release added.

Soldier martyred in exchange of fire with terrorists in Khyber district: ISPR

Last week, a Pakistan Army soldier was martyred during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Shakas area of the Khyber tribal district.

"On 07 Nov 22, Security Forces conducted a Joint Intelligence Based Operation in general area Shakas, Khyber District during which intense fire exchange took place between troops and terrorists," the statement read.

During the exchange of fire, Sepoy Saleem Khan, 28, a resident of Topi / Swabi embraced martyrdom. The press release further said that terrorist Liaquat Ali alias Shaheen, an important terrorist commander, was killed.

The killed terrorist was also propagated as a ‘Missing Person’ and remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces, target killing and extortion," ISPR said.