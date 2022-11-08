AGL 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
Soldier martyred in exchange of fire with terrorists in Khyber district: ISPR

  • Liaquat Ali alias Shaheen, an important terrorist commander, was also killed
Published 08 Nov, 2022 04:16pm
A Pakistan Army soldier was martyred during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Shakas area of Khyber tribal district on Monday, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a press release.

"On 07 Nov 22, Security Forces conducted a Joint Intelligence Based Operation in general area Shakas, Khyber District during which intense fire exchange took place between troops and terrorists," the statement read.

During the exchange of fire, Sepoy Saleem Khan, 28, resident of Topi / Swabi embraced martyrdom. The press release further said that terrorist Liaquat Ali alias Shaheen, an important terrorist commander, was killed.

Security forces kill four terrorists in Tank: ISPR

The killed terrorist was also propagated as a ‘Missing Person’, ISPR said.

"The killed terrorist remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces, target killing and extortion," ISPR said.

The statement read that sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area, while a large number of weapon and ammunition was also recovered from the killed terrorist.

"Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve," ISPR said.

