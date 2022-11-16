Contempt case: Imran says PTI did not ‘knowingly violate’ court orders during May 25 march

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in a detailed reply submitted to the Supreme Court on Wednesday said that he was not made aware of the top court’s order that defined the limits for his party’s 'Azadi March' on May 25 and as such, did not "knowingly violate" any of its orders, Aaj News reported.

In his reply, Imran maintained that he had “relayed to the people of Pakistan the good news that this honourable court had directed [the] removal of obstructions to the exercise of the constitutional rights of the people as regards movement and assembly”.

He said he had “called upon families (women and children) to attend the protest gathering at D-Chowk in the sincere belief that such a gathering would be peaceful and not in violation of any order of this honourable court.”

The top court on November 2 had directed the PTI chief to file a detailed reply on the agencies’ reports and the federal government’s allegations by Saturday (November 5) that the undertaking given to the Court was breached.

In his earlier reply, the ex-PM had maintained that he was unaware of any statement or undertaking submitted to the court on behalf of the “senior leadership” of his party ahead of the May 25 march. He had sought time to file a comprehensive reply.

In the last hearing, the chief justice further said in his order that on May 25, the order was issued to maintain peace, adding; “We don’t want our pen to be misused. We have to protect the Constitution”.

Referring to the PTI protest, the CJP said they bring in 20,000 people and make the lives of 200,000 people miserable. The CJP also recalled the judgment of Justice Qazi Faez Isa regarding Faizabad dharna, which was issued in light of the TLP sit-in at Faizabad. Justice Bandial also said; “If you believe in democracy, then it would not have happened (violated the SC’s order).” The political leadership should be a role model to the common citizens, he added.

The bench also expressed its disappointment over two PTI lawyers, Dr Babar Awan and Chaudhry Faisal Hussain, for violating the court’s trust about the May 25 order. The apex court on May 25 had issued clear instructions to the PTI to hold its Azadi March protest near Peshawar Mor between the H-9 and G-9 areas of Islamabad.

However, Imran and his protesters made their way toward D-Chowk, prompting the government to call in the army for the security of the federal capital’s Red Zone.