AGL 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.38%)
ANL 9.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.63%)
AVN 79.06 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.33%)
BOP 5.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
EFERT 81.68 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.16%)
EPCL 54.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.3%)
FCCL 14.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.69%)
FFL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.81%)
FLYNG 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
FNEL 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
GGGL 9.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
GGL 16.69 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.79%)
HUMNL 5.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.35%)
LOTCHEM 31.29 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.97%)
MLCF 27.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
OGDC 76.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.86%)
PAEL 16.11 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.03%)
PIBTL 5.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.56%)
PRL 17.51 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.17%)
SILK 1.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.1%)
TPL 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 19.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 23.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.1%)
TRG 148.33 Increased By ▲ 7.64 (5.43%)
UNITY 18.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.06%)
WAVES 10.67 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.66%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.66%)
BR100 4,336 Increased By 21.5 (0.5%)
BR30 16,446 Increased By 158 (0.97%)
KSE100 42,984 Increased By 186.9 (0.44%)
KSE30 15,817 Increased By 108.2 (0.69%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Contempt case: Imran says PTI did not ‘knowingly violate’ court orders during May 25 march

  • PTI chairman says he called upon families at D-Chowk in the 'sincere belief that such a gathering would be peaceful'
BR Web Desk Published November 16, 2022 Updated November 16, 2022 05:43pm
Supporters of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) political party run with batons amid the tear gas smokes fired by police to prevent them from attending the protest march planned by ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan May 25, 2022. REUTERS
Supporters of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) political party run with batons amid the tear gas smokes fired by police to prevent them from attending the protest march planned by ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan May 25, 2022. REUTERS
Follow us

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in a detailed reply submitted to the Supreme Court on Wednesday said that he was not made aware of the top court’s order that defined the limits for his party’s 'Azadi March' on May 25 and as such, did not "knowingly violate" any of its orders, Aaj News reported.

In his reply, Imran maintained that he had “relayed to the people of Pakistan the good news that this honourable court had directed [the] removal of obstructions to the exercise of the constitutional rights of the people as regards movement and assembly”.

He said he had “called upon families (women and children) to attend the protest gathering at D-Chowk in the sincere belief that such a gathering would be peaceful and not in violation of any order of this honourable court.”

SC gives lifeline to Imran Khan in contempt case

The top court on November 2 had directed the PTI chief to file a detailed reply on the agencies’ reports and the federal government’s allegations by Saturday (November 5) that the undertaking given to the Court was breached.

In his earlier reply, the ex-PM had maintained that he was unaware of any statement or undertaking submitted to the court on behalf of the “senior leadership” of his party ahead of the May 25 march. He had sought time to file a comprehensive reply.

In the last hearing, the chief justice further said in his order that on May 25, the order was issued to maintain peace, adding; “We don’t want our pen to be misused. We have to protect the Constitution”.

Contempt case: IK urges SC to delay hearin

Referring to the PTI protest, the CJP said they bring in 20,000 people and make the lives of 200,000 people miserable. The CJP also recalled the judgment of Justice Qazi Faez Isa regarding Faizabad dharna, which was issued in light of the TLP sit-in at Faizabad. Justice Bandial also said; “If you believe in democracy, then it would not have happened (violated the SC’s order).” The political leadership should be a role model to the common citizens, he added.

The bench also expressed its disappointment over two PTI lawyers, Dr Babar Awan and Chaudhry Faisal Hussain, for violating the court’s trust about the May 25 order. The apex court on May 25 had issued clear instructions to the PTI to hold its Azadi March protest near Peshawar Mor between the H-9 and G-9 areas of Islamabad.

However, Imran and his protesters made their way toward D-Chowk, prompting the government to call in the army for the security of the federal capital’s Red Zone.

Imran Khan Supreme Court of Pakistan PTI long march Azadi March May 25th incidents Contempt case

Comments

1000 characters

Contempt case: Imran says PTI did not ‘knowingly violate’ court orders during May 25 march

Police van on patrol targeted, six personnel martyred in Lakki Marwat

Rupee continues to depreciate, settles at 222.41

Imran says plans to sue Geo TV, Dubai-based businessman over 'baseless' Toshakana claims

Pakistan’s perceived default risk worsens 'owing to IMF uncertainty'

Sazgar to launch Pakistan’s first locally-assembled hybrid electric vehicle

Floods sweep future from Pakistan schoolchildren

Trump launches 2024 White House bid

Oil prices up after incident involving vessel off Oman coast

Musk delays Twitter relaunch after fake account frenzy

Read more stories