Contempt case: IK urges SC to delay hearing

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman, Imran Khan, on Saturday filed a petition in the Supreme Court to delay the hearing in the contempt petition of the federal government.

However, a five-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial will hear the case on November 7.

The bench on November 2 had directed the PTI chief to file a detailed reply on the agencies’ reports and the federal government’s allegations by Saturday (November 5) that the undertaking given to the Court was breached.

In his earlier reply, the ex-PM had maintained that he was unaware of any statement or undertaking submitted to the court on behalf of the “senior leadership” of his party ahead of the May 25 march. He had sought time to file a comprehensive reply.

Salman Akram Raja, who on behalf of Imran Khan filed an application in the contempt of court case, submitted the PTI chief, on November 3, sustained a bullet wound to his leg as he led the party’s “Haqeeqi Azadi March” in Wazirabad.

The counsel maintained that his client is admitted to the hospital due to the “unfortunate incident” and that it is not possible to submit a reply on the matter. He requested the Court that the case should not be fixed for hearing at the moment.

In the last hearing, the chief justice further said in his order that on May 25, the order was issued to maintain peace, adding; “We don’t want our pen to be misused. We have to protect the Constitution”.

Referring to the PTI protest, the CJP said they bring 20,000 people and make the lives of 200,000 people miserable. The CJP also recalled the judgment of Justice Qazi Faez Isa regarding Faizabad dharna, which was issued in light of the TLP sit-in at Faizabad. Justice Bandial also said; “If you believe in democracy, then it would not have happened (violated the SC’s order).” The political leadership should be a role model to the common citizens, he added.

The bench also expressed its disappointment over two PTI lawyers, Dr Babar Awan and Chaudhry Faisal Hussain, for violating the court’s trust about the May 25 order. The apex court on May 25 had issued clear instructions to the PTI to hold its Azadi March protest near Peshawar Mor between the H-9 and G-9 areas of Islamabad.

However, Imran and his protesters made their way toward D-Chowk, prompting the government to call in the army for the security of the federal capital’s Red Zone.

