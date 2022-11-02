AGL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.44%)
ANL 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
AVN 77.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-3.11%)
BOP 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.15%)
CNERGY 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.11%)
EFERT 81.31 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.32%)
EPCL 53.90 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.65%)
FCCL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.37%)
FFL 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.19%)
FLYNG 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.71%)
GGGL 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.42%)
GGL 15.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.51%)
GTECH 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.71%)
HUMNL 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.92%)
KEL 2.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.07%)
LOTCHEM 28.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.21%)
MLCF 27.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
OGDC 71.75 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.2%)
PAEL 15.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.77%)
PIBTL 5.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.42%)
PRL 17.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.76%)
SILK 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.95%)
TELE 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.77%)
TPL 7.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.59%)
TPLP 18.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.25%)
TREET 22.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.58%)
TRG 116.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-1.53%)
UNITY 20.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.73%)
WAVES 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.87%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2%)
BR100 4,179 Increased By 14 (0.34%)
BR30 15,382 Decreased By -40.3 (-0.26%)
KSE100 41,945 Increased By 135.9 (0.33%)
KSE30 15,349 Increased By 62.8 (0.41%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

SC gives lifeline to Imran Khan in contempt case

  • Asks PTI chairman to submit detailed reply by November 5
BR Web Desk Published November 2, 2022 Updated November 2, 2022 05:14pm
Follow us

The Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan on Wednesday gave a chance to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan to explain his purported flouting of a court order that defined the limits for his party’s 'Azadi March' on May 25, and stopped short of issuing him a show-cause notice.

The court demanded a detailed reply from Imran by November 5, instructing that it should bear his signature. The apex court also sought relevant videos in the case from Imran’s lawyers.

‘Breach of undertaking’: SC seeks reply from Imran Khan, his lawyers

“We are giving another chance to Imran for an explanation,” said Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial while presiding over a hearing of the contempt case. He added that the court had been proceeding with “caution” and “patience”.

The court decision came with an observation by CJP that the material available with the court justified the issuance of a notice to the former premier.

“According to the material available with the court, a notice should be issued to Imran Khan. We are still giving him a chance to explain,” he said.

Against govt officials: PTI leaders urge SC to initiate contempt proceedings

On October 27, the SC sought replies from Imran and the party’s lawyers on the agencies’ reports and the federal government’s allegations that PTI breached its undertaking given to the court on May 25, 2022 not to hold a protest at D-Chowk.

A five-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Muneeb Akhtar, Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Mazahar Akbar Naqvi heard a contempt petition filed by federal government against the PTI chairman.

The bench rejected the request of Additional Attorney General (AAG) Amir Rehman, who represented the federation, to issue notice to Imran Khan under Sections 2(a) and 3 of Contempt of Court Ordinance 2003.

However, the Chief Justice asked him that in case “you (federation) have any issue (in between the next hearing) you can approach us”.

He then adjourned the case till next week.

The chief justice, in the order, said: “We have read the material (reports) and examined the Ordinance 2003 and the Order 27 of Supreme Court Rules 1980, but at the present stage it is necessary to ascertain the factual aspects of the breach of the undertaking.”

Pakistan Supreme Court Imran Khan Umar Ata Bandial Supreme Court of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial CJP Umar Ata Bandial Supreme Court (SC) Contempt case CJ Umar Ata Bandial

Comments

1000 characters

SC gives lifeline to Imran Khan in contempt case

China to export high-speed train technology to Pakistan

Stand up for your rights, says Imran as PTI continues long march

Rupee depreciates 0.35%, settles at 221.43 against US dollar

Third successive gain: KSE-100 up 0.33% after China pledges assistance to Pakistan

Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram services restored after brief outage

COAS Bajwa visits Army Strategic Forces Command headquarters

Oil sales up 9% in October amid improved mobility post-floods

Kohli stars as India beat Bangladesh to stand on brink of T20 semi-finals

Fed poised for further US rate hike as political pressure mounts

Read more stories