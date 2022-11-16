IDEAS 2022 PAKISTAN: MAJOR GENERAL MUHAMMAD ARIF MALIK HI(M) DIRECTOR GENERAL DEFENCE EXPORT PROMOTION ORGANIZATION (DEPO)

TEXT: International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS) is a mega regional event in South Asia; biennially organized by Defence Export Promotion Organization (DEPO) in Pakistan. A continuous success story since 2000, IDEAS is now an established rendezvous for convergence of international defence exhibitors, delegations, security analysts and top level policy planners; enabling IDEAS to attain an iconic standing on the canvas of global defence exhibitions.

IDEAS is an ideal platform to showcase latest innovations in defence and technologies of future; with a variety of weapon systems and equipment on display. During the exhibition, defence and security outlook of the future is discussed through a series of conferences and a capstone seminar. IDEAS truly demonstrates a successful public-private partnership model. Its participants and international attendance is a true reflection of our deeply embedded and mutually beneficial relations with the international fraternity. In fact, IDEAS is a shared platform for global peace, stability and prosperity.

IDEAS 2022, 11theventful edition is scheduled to be held at Karachi Expo Centre from 15-18 November 2022. IDEAS-2022 will demonstrate Pakistan’s capabilities and skills in conceiving, manufacturing, training and providing services connected with the defence sector including maintenance, repair and overhauling facilities. The platform of IDEAS will also expose the huge vendor industry of Pakistan to the defence industry of the developed world, to foster mutually rewarding enterprises and explore the opportunities for joint ventures, outsourcing and collaboration.

I would like to convey my gratitude to the Government of Pakistan, particularly Ministry of Defence Production, Ministry of Commerce, Armed Forces of Pakistan, Law Enforcement Agencies, Government of Sindh, event manager Badar Expo Solutions and other related departments for extending their unflinching support to ensure that IDEAS-2022 is held in an enabling environment. I am especially grateful for the warmth and whole-hearted support that ‘Karachiites’ always exhibit to welcome foreign and local guests.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022