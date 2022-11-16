IDEAS 2022 PAKISTAN: MIAN MUHAMMAD SHEHBAZ SHARIF PRIME MINISTER OF ISLAMIC REPUBLIC OF PAKISTAN

TEXT: On the auspicious event of 11th International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS-2022), I would like to welcome the international delegates, trade visitors, and defence analysts, foreign and local exhibitors to IDEAS-2022.

Over the years, IDEAS has evolved into an efficient and versatile marketing platform that brings the latest technological developments of national and international defence manufacturers under one roof. Indeed, it is an avenue of convergence for the global defence industry for demonstrating, contracting, joint venturing and promoting technological collaboration in the defence markets. It is also an avenue to foster our relations with the international community.

Artificial Intelligence is being widely acknowledged as one of the most impactful technological game changers of this century. The International Seminar on Artificial Intelligence will provide an interactive platform to analyse these developments and discuss these challenges to understand the future dynamics of the international security environment. Indeed, AI is likely to change the way the defence industry has worked to date.

Pakistan’s defence manufacturing sector has the potential to meet the desired technological advancements in the field of security and defence through public and private collaboration. Pakistan is developing a strong defence industrial infrastructure duly backed by well-trained human resource, not only to meet its own defence requirements but also to compete in the world’s defence market.

I am happy to state that Pakistan’s defence industry is fully aware of the developments taking place globally and offers wide areas of cooperation and mutually beneficial collaboration. The slogan of IDEAS - Arms for Peace - truly demonstrates Pakistan’s principled stand. We are a proponent of regional and global peace, stability and order and seek to strengthen mutually beneficial relations and cooperation with international fraternity.

I would like to commend the efforts of the Ministry of Defence Production and Defence Export Promotion Organization (DEPO) and all those who are involved in successfully organizing this mega event and wish them the very best in their future endeavours.

I also wish a memorable stay to the international delegates during their stay in Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022