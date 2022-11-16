IDEAS 2022 PAKISTAN: DR. ARIF ALVI PRESIDENT OF THE ISLAMIC REPUBLIC OF PAKISTAN

TEXT: On the occasion of the 11th International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS-2022), I extend a very warm welcome to all the delegates, exhibitors and trade visitors participating in the exhibition and wish them a very productive and pleasant stay in Pakistan.

Since its beginning in the year 2000, IDEAS has transformed into an iconic regional event for cutting-edge technology demonstrations as well as a unique forum of shared knowledge and expertise. Concurrent with evolving strategic transformation and technological developments around the world, IDEAS offers an excellent opportunity for enhanced networking, knowledge sharing through International Defence Seminar on Artificial Intelligence, B2B / G2G growth and business expansions.

Today, defence manufacturing sector is a major component of Pakistan’s industrial base, whose progressive evolution has not only paved the way for self-reliance, but also enabled it to contribute towards the export of its products. Despite challenges, Pakistan would continue to endeavor for defence cooperation and collaboration with the international community for lasting peace and stability. I am confident that events like IDEAS would contribute significantly towards fostering and promoting strategic partnerships with our friendly countries and would also serve to achieve the shared objectives of peace and stability.

I would also like to appreciate the efforts of Ministry of Defence& Production and the Defence Export Promotion Organization (DEPO) for holding series of IDEAS successfully to exhibit the best of Pakistan’s defence sector and promoting international cooperation in the field of defence production.

