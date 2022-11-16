AGL 6.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
ANL 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.83%)
AVN 78.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.77%)
BOP 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.2%)
EFERT 81.59 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
EPCL 53.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.07%)
FCCL 14.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.62%)
FFL 6.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.29%)
FNEL 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.75%)
GGGL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
GGL 16.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.96%)
HUMNL 5.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.87%)
KEL 2.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.35%)
LOTCHEM 31.09 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.07%)
MLCF 27.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.65%)
OGDC 76.81 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.41%)
PAEL 15.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
PIBTL 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.56%)
PRL 17.53 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.92%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.93%)
TELE 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.7%)
TPL 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
TPLP 19.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.16%)
TREET 23.63 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
TRG 140.84 Decreased By ▼ -5.33 (-3.65%)
UNITY 18.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-3.96%)
WAVES 10.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.03%)
WTL 1.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.21%)
BR100 4,315 Decreased By -5.3 (-0.12%)
BR30 16,288 Decreased By -185.8 (-1.13%)
KSE100 42,797 Decreased By -54 (-0.13%)
KSE30 15,709 Decreased By -20.5 (-0.13%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Supplements

IDEAS 2022 PAKISTAN: DR. ARIF ALVI PRESIDENT OF THE ISLAMIC REPUBLIC OF PAKISTAN

Published 16 Nov, 2022 05:50am
Follow us

TEXT: On the occasion of the 11th International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS-2022), I extend a very warm welcome to all the delegates, exhibitors and trade visitors participating in the exhibition and wish them a very productive and pleasant stay in Pakistan.

Since its beginning in the year 2000, IDEAS has transformed into an iconic regional event for cutting-edge technology demonstrations as well as a unique forum of shared knowledge and expertise. Concurrent with evolving strategic transformation and technological developments around the world, IDEAS offers an excellent opportunity for enhanced networking, knowledge sharing through International Defence Seminar on Artificial Intelligence, B2B / G2G growth and business expansions.

Today, defence manufacturing sector is a major component of Pakistan’s industrial base, whose progressive evolution has not only paved the way for self-reliance, but also enabled it to contribute towards the export of its products. Despite challenges, Pakistan would continue to endeavor for defence cooperation and collaboration with the international community for lasting peace and stability. I am confident that events like IDEAS would contribute significantly towards fostering and promoting strategic partnerships with our friendly countries and would also serve to achieve the shared objectives of peace and stability.

I would also like to appreciate the efforts of Ministry of Defence& Production and the Defence Export Promotion Organization (DEPO) for holding series of IDEAS successfully to exhibit the best of Pakistan’s defence sector and promoting international cooperation in the field of defence production.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Dr. Arif Alvi IDEAS 2022 PAKISTAN

Comments

1000 characters

IDEAS 2022 PAKISTAN: DR. ARIF ALVI PRESIDENT OF THE ISLAMIC REPUBLIC OF PAKISTAN

FBR chairman tells NA body: ‘So far, no mini-budget is under consideration’

Reports of Russian missiles hitting Polish village raise NATO alarm

IMF urges G20 leaders to ‘allow trade to do its job’

Country heading towards default, says Imran Khan

Staff-level mission date not finalised: IMF wants required adjustments

PSM to get Rs1.26bn to foot the bill for gas

Star Hydro Power case: PPIB in trouble

IDEAS 2022 inaugurated: Bilawal makes strong pitch for investment

PD asked to take up CPPCL issues with JWG

Immovable property tax issue: LHC summons FBR chairman, law secy

Read more stories