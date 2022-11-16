AGL 6.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
CCE, MSA seize huge cache of ‘Ice’ drug

Recorder Report Published 16 Nov, 2022 05:50am
KARACHI: The Collectorate of Customs Enforcement (CCE) on Tuesday seized around 420 kilograms of ice drug worth in millions in a joint operation with Maritime Security Agency (MSA).

According to the details, action was taken on a tip-off, which revealed that some unscrupulous persons were transporting substantial quantity of drugs via sea.

In response to the details, team of Anti-Smuggling Organisation, Enforcement Collectorate, Karachi with the assistance of MSA conducted joint operations in high seas resulting in the recovery of enormous cache of 420 kgs of crystal methamphetamine commonly known as “ice” a synthetic drug valuing Rs 4.90 billion in the international market along with the arrest of 5 crew members. An FIR has been lodged and further legal proceedings are underway.

