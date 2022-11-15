AGL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.74%)
Pakistan

PM Shehbaz tests positive for Covid-19

  • This is the third time he has tested positive for the coronavirus
November 15, 2022
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has tested positive for Covid-19, confirmed Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday.

“PM Shehbaz is corona positive. He was unwell for past two days,” the information minister wrote on Twitter.

“The Covid test was done today on the advice of the doctor. The public and the workers are requested to pray for the speedy recovery of the prime minister.”

This is the third time he has tested positive for the coronavirus. He had previously contracted Covid-19 earlier in January and in June 2020.

He quarantined both times.

