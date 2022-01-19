ANL 13.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.45%)
PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif tests positive for Covid-19

  • He has quarantined himself after the test result
BR Web Desk 19 Jan, 2022

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif has tested positive for coronavirus again.

The party's Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Wednesday that the PML-N president has quarantined himself.

"Doctors have also advised complete rest to the PML-N leader," the official PML-N Twitter handle quoted Aurangzeb as saying.

Aurangzeb said that Shehbaz has asked people to pray for his early recovery. The PML-N president had last tested positive for coronavirus in June 2020.

