PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif tests positive for Covid-19

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif has tested positive for coronavirus again.

The party's Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Wednesday that the PML-N president has quarantined himself.

"Doctors have also advised complete rest to the PML-N leader," the official PML-N Twitter handle quoted Aurangzeb as saying.

Aurangzeb said that Shehbaz has asked people to pray for his early recovery. The PML-N president had last tested positive for coronavirus in June 2020.