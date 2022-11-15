AGL 6.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Low business activity on cotton market

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Monday remained steady and the trading volume remained low. Naseem Usman also...
Recorder Report Published 15 Nov, 2022 05:52am
LAHORE: The local cotton market on Monday remained steady and the trading volume remained low.

Naseem Usman also said that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 15,000 to Rs 17,500 per maund.

The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 16,000 to Rs 17,800 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is between Rs 5,500 to Rs 8,500 per 40 kg. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 6,000 to Rs 8,500 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 16,000 to Rs 18,000 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 17,000 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 285 per kg.

