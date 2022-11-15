KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday (November 14, 2022).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
233,968,916 144,254,572 6,892,996,310 3,849,214,801
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 704,219,520 (570,450,692) 133,768,827
Local Individuals 6,226,004,029 (6,620,018,621) (394,014,591)
Local Corporates 2816790435 (2,556,544,671) 260,245,764
