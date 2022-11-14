AGL 6.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ANL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.13%)
AVN 79.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.21%)
BOP 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.22%)
CNERGY 4.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.73%)
EFERT 81.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.13%)
EPCL 54.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.92%)
FCCL 14.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.36%)
FFL 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.76%)
FLYNG 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.52%)
GGGL 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.55%)
GGL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.11%)
HUMNL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.03%)
KEL 2.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.76%)
LOTCHEM 30.76 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (7.36%)
MLCF 27.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.24%)
OGDC 76.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-2.01%)
PAEL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.72%)
PIBTL 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.92%)
PRL 17.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.34%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.46%)
TELE 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.47%)
TPL 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
TPLP 19.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.47%)
TREET 23.61 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (4.56%)
TRG 146.17 Increased By ▲ 10.19 (7.49%)
UNITY 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.81%)
WAVES 10.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.56%)
WTL 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.64%)
BR100 4,320 Decreased By -16 (-0.37%)
BR30 16,474 Increased By 97 (0.59%)
KSE100 42,851 Decreased By -242.1 (-0.56%)
KSE30 15,729 Decreased By -69.4 (-0.44%)
Fulham boss Silva hopes to avoid World Cup injury crisis

AFP Published 14 Nov, 2022 08:20pm
LONDON: Marco Silva hopes his Fulham players at the World Cup will return from Qatar unscathed and in shape for the challenging demands of the rest of the Premier League season.

In the final match before the English top-flight, in common with all other major domestic leagues, takes a break for the first football World Cup in the Gulf, Fulham suffered a dramatic 2-1 loss at home to Manchester United on Sunday when teenage substitute Alejandro Garnacho scored a superb winner in stoppage-time for the visitors.

Defeat was hard on Fulham, with the Cottagers suffering a second successive loss in the closing stages of a league match, after conceding a stoppage-time penalty against Manchester City.

“It’s tough to take,” said Silva.

“I want the players now to have a small break. Of course, I wish all the best for the players going to the World Cup; it’s a great tournament and they deserve to enjoy it, so all the best for them.”

London club Fulham will have several players at the World Cup, including Joao Palhinha (Portugal), Harry Wilson and Daniel James (Wales), Tim Ream and Antonee Robinson (United States) and Aleksandar Mitrovic (Serbia).

“Let’s hope everyone comes back in the best physical condition they can, and the players coming back from the World Cup as well because, all together and all fit, we are stronger as a team,” said Silva.

“I hope, of course, not just our players, but all the players come back in a good physical condition to be ready for the second half of the season.”

Despite the United defeat, Fulham remain in ninth place in the Premier League, with Silva saying: “The players that are left here will have a small break and after they will have to start to work hard to come back stronger and that is the way.”

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Marco Silva Fulham

