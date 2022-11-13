AGL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.4%)
ANL 9.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
AVN 80.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.58%)
BOP 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
CNERGY 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.18%)
EFERT 81.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.29%)
EPCL 54.52 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.24%)
FCCL 14.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
FFL 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
FLYNG 7.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
GGGL 9.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 17.11 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.82%)
HUMNL 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
KEL 2.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.4%)
LOTCHEM 28.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
MLCF 28.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.88%)
OGDC 77.97 Increased By ▲ 3.82 (5.15%)
PAEL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.11%)
PIBTL 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.63%)
PRL 17.94 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.18%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.78%)
TELE 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
TPL 7.91 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.77%)
TPLP 19.22 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (4.17%)
TREET 22.53 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.18%)
TRG 135.98 Increased By ▲ 9.48 (7.49%)
UNITY 20.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
WAVES 10.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.01%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.52%)
BR100 4,336 Increased By 35.2 (0.82%)
BR30 16,377 Increased By 378.4 (2.37%)
KSE100 43,093 Increased By 191.7 (0.45%)
KSE30 15,798 Increased By 137.5 (0.88%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Australia’s Maxwell to miss England series after breaking leg

Reuters Published 13 Nov, 2022 11:33am
Follow us

Glenn Maxwell will miss Australia’s upcoming one day international series against England after suffering a broken leg in a freak accident that is expected to sideline the all-rounder for up to three months.

Maxwell suffered a broken tibula in his left leg in an incident at a friend’s 50th birthday party on Saturday evening and underwent surgery on Sunday to reset the bone.

He is expected to be out for eight to 12 weeks. “Glenn is in good spirits,” Australian selection chief George Bailey said, according to the Sydney Morning Herald.

“It was an unfortunate accident and we feel for Glenn in the circumstances given he was in great touch in his last few games.

Australia recall Harris for West Indies Tests

“Glenn is a critical part of our white-ball structure and we will continue to support him through his recovery and rehabilitation.”

Sean Aboott has been called up to replace Maxwell for the three-match series, which starts in Adelaide on Thursday.

Glenn Maxwell George Bailey

Comments

1000 characters

Australia’s Maxwell to miss England series after breaking leg

‘We left economy in robust health,’ says Imran

‘Riba-free’ banking: SBP withdraws appeal against FSC verdict

Musk will not go to G20 business meet in Indonesia: official

FTX working to secure assets after ‘unauthorized’ transactions

MBS’ visit postponed

SBP review of sale, purchase deals: Increased FX income of banks driven by higher spread, Senate panel told

SECP revises fee structure for corporate sector

Non-filers to pay increased rates of WHT

Ministry launches Rs40bn project for 20 poorest districts

KNIP likely to be restructured for the third time

Read more stories