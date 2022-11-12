AGL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.4%)
ANL 9.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
AVN 80.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.58%)
BOP 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
CNERGY 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.18%)
EFERT 81.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.29%)
EPCL 54.52 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.24%)
FCCL 14.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
FFL 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
FLYNG 7.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
GGGL 9.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 17.11 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.82%)
HUMNL 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
KEL 2.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.4%)
LOTCHEM 28.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
MLCF 28.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.88%)
OGDC 77.97 Increased By ▲ 3.82 (5.15%)
PAEL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.11%)
PIBTL 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.63%)
PRL 17.94 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.18%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.78%)
TELE 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
TPL 7.91 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.77%)
TPLP 19.22 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (4.17%)
TREET 22.53 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.18%)
TRG 135.98 Increased By ▲ 9.48 (7.49%)
UNITY 20.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
WAVES 10.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.01%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.52%)
BR100 4,336 Increased By 35.2 (0.82%)
BR30 16,377 Increased By 378.4 (2.37%)
KSE100 43,093 Increased By 191.7 (0.45%)
KSE30 15,798 Increased By 137.5 (0.88%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Erdogan says Republican Senate control would help Turkey’s F-16 buy: media

Reuters Published 12 Nov, 2022 05:33pm
Follow us

ISTANBUL: Turkey’s effort to complete its purchase of F-16 jets would be “much easier” if Republicans end up controlling the US Senate, President Tayyip Erdogan was quoted by Turkish media as saying on Saturday.

NATO member Turkey requested in October to buy 40 Lockheed Martin Corp F-16 fighters and nearly 80 modernization kits for its existing warplanes, and technical talks continue between the two sides.

US Congress would need to approve any final sale, presenting a hurdle for Ankara given the nations’ sometimes strained diplomatic ties and scepticism among some US lawmakers.

“My hope is that the next month is filled with some good news and we progress in a very positive direction on the F-16 issue,” state-run Anadolu and other media quoted Erdogan as telling reporters on a flight from Uzbekistan.

Turkey seeks Ukraine peace talks despite Western actions, Erdogan says

“If the Republicans claim the few seats they need in Senate, things will be much easier for us.”

Incumbent Democrat Mark Kelly’s Friday win in Arizona left Democrats one seat short in the battle for control of the US Senate after Tuesday’s elections, with two more races to be decided.

While the F-16 purchase has critics and supporters in both parties, Bob Menendez, Democratic chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, could stand in the way given his repeated criticism of Turkey’s human rights record under Erdogan.

Erdogan said in September that he had received “positive” feedback from two US senators he met in New York on their potential support for the F-16 sale. Erdogan’s spokesperson said recently the purchase could be complete by early next year.

Tayyip Erdogan NATO F 16 jets

Comments

1000 characters

Erdogan says Republican Senate control would help Turkey’s F-16 buy: media

Pakistan must ride wave of confidence in T20 World Cup final: Babar Azam

Turkey seeks Ukraine peace talks despite Western actions, Erdogan says

India’s Oct inflation seen falling below 7%

Ukraine foreign minister says West on way to ‘joint victory’

India can buy as much Russian oil as it wants, outside price cap, Yellen says

Dubai Design Week: eclectic crowd, cutting edge designs do not disappoint

UN, Russia grain, fertiliser exports talks end without breakthrough

SPI inflation up 0.74pc WoW

New COAS to be selected from among three officers: minister

Global food import bill to jump to record $1.9trn

Read more stories