China reports 11,950 new COVID cases for Nov 11 vs 10,729 a day earlier

Reuters Published 12 Nov, 2022 10:24am
SHANGHAI: China reported 11,950 new COVID-19 infections on Nov. 11, of which 1,504 were symptomatic and 10,446 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Saturday.

That compares with 10,729 new cases a day earlier – 1,209 symptomatic and 9,520 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

Excluding imported infections, China reported 11,803 new local cases, of which 1,452 were symptomatic and 10,351 were asymptomatic, up from 10,535 a day earlier.

China’s COVID curbs intensify as cases surge to highest since Shanghai lockdown

There were no new deaths, the same as a day earlier, keeping fatalities at 5,226. As of Friday, mainland China had confirmed 270,257 cases with symptoms.

China’s capital Beijing reported 68 symptomatic and 48 asymptomatic cases, compared with 64 symptomatic and 54 asymptomatic the previous day, local government data showed.

Guangzhou reported 259 new locally transmitted symptomatic and 2,921 asymptomatic cases, compared with 225 symptomatic and 2,358 asymptomatic cases a day before, authorities in the city of nearly 19 million people said.

