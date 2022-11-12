Khokar hasn’t acted prudently

According to media reports, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar has announced that he will formally resign from the Upper House of the Parliament after it emerged that the party leadership was unhappy with his “political positions.”

Khokhar, in my view, ought to have taken this step the moment he decided to go against party’s stated position. While he was free to speak up and express his dissenting views on a variety of issues within the party, he was not supposed to go public with his views against the party’s policies and its leadership.

In other words, he was always required to ensure that his dislike for and opposition to certain party policies must not come into the open. Khokhar hasn’t acted prudently, to say the least.

Haroon Raza (Karachi)

