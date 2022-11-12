Smeda launches e-learning curriculum for SMEs

LAHORE: The Small & Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) and the Revenue Mobilization, Investment and Trade (ReMIT) Project of UN-ITC (United Nation’s International Trade Centre) launched an e-learning curriculum on Friday for Pakistan’s SMEs.

The launching ceremony was addressed by Kashif Anwar Sheikh, President LCCI, Dr Muhammad Saeed from UN-ITC Geneva, Dr Jawwad Agha, National Project Coordinator and Senior Technical Advisor of the ReMIT-ITC Project, Sehar Malik, President Women Chamber of Commerce and Nadia J Seth, Head of Policy and Planning, SMEDA.

The speakers appreciated that the e-learning curriculum is designed to enhance SMEs technical capacities and knowledge-based geared towards enhancing their ability to export and encourage export growth in the country. This self-learning online SME e-curriculum is also focused to help SME’s integrate themselves in global value chains by directly exporting their products.

It aids SMEs in developing their technical capacities and knowledge base in key thematic areas covering various competencies required to integrate in international trade flows, e.g. how to comply with export regulations, understanding Customs procedures and workflows, international trade finance, air & sea freight, financing options for exporters, and government incentives for exporters.

The President LCCI, Kashif Anwar appreciated the activities of the UN ITC’s ReMIT project in creating awareness and practically helping our members across the country in recognizing and playing their roles. The President of the Women’s Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Seher Malik also expressed her views at the event and hoped that women entrepreneurs would benefit from this tremendous learning opportunity and play their role in nation building.

Dr Muhammad Saeed from UN-ITC Geneva stated that trade facilitation has important implications for a country’s export competitiveness. Small and Medium-size Enterprises (SMEs) suffer disproportionately from inefficiencies in customs procedures and other border administration measures.

Nadia J Seth, Head of Policy and Planning, SMEDA concluded the event by lauding the hard work of SMEDA’s team and the contribution of Pakistani SMEs and their feedback for the development of the curriculum. She also recognized the support of the UKAID/FCDO, the Interna-tional Trade Centre, Geneva and the ITC national project team in the capacity building of Pakistani SMEs. With that she formally launched the e-learning curriculum and made it available for SMEs across Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022