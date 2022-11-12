KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (November 11, 2022).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
276,729,681 153,190,734 8,793,332,087 4,646,841,186
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 619,667,438 (449,325,294) 170,342,143
Local Individuals 6,949,335,234 (7,074,499,418) -125,164,184
Local Corporates 3,067,814,250 (3,112,992,209) (45,177,959)
