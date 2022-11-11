European stocks rise at open

LONDON: European stock markets rose at the open Friday but failed to match the huge gains in Asia and on Wall Street that were won thanks to slowing US inflation.

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index edged up 0.1 percent to 7,378.76 points, as traders reacted also to data indicating that the UK economy was likely at the start of a prolonged recession.

European stocks retreat at open

In the eurozone, Frankfurt’s DAX index grew 0.3 percent to 14,181.78 points and the Paris CAC 40 increased 0.8 percent to 6,608.87.