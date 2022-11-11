Twenty20 World Cup final factfile

MELBOURNE: Factfile on Sunday’s Twenty20 World Cup final between England and Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground:

T20 World Cup titles

England - 1 (2010)

Pakistan 1 (2009)

England

Top scorer at 2022 T20 World Cup: Alex Hales - 211 runs

Top wicket-taker: Sam Curran – 10

Path to final:

Super 12

Beat Afghanistan by five wickets at Perth

Lost to Ireland by five runs (DLS method) at Melbourne

No result v Australia (rain) at Melbourne

Beat New Zealand by 20 runs at Brisbane

Beat Sri Lanka by four wickets at Sydney

Semi-final

Beat India by 10 wickets at Adelaide

Pakistan

Top scorer at 2022 T20 World Cup: Mohammad Rizwan - 160

Top wicket-taker: Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shadab Khan - 10

Path to final:

Super 12

Lost to India by four wickets at Melbourne

Lost to Zimbabwe by one run at Perth

Beat Netherlands by six wickets at Perth

Beat South Africa by 33 runs (DLS method) at Sydney

Beat Bangladesh by five wickets at Adelaide

Semi-final

Beat New Zealand by seven wickets at Sydney

T20s head-to-head:

England lead 18-9. One match ended without a result

First T20 International meeting

August 29, 2006, Bristol. Pakistan won by five wickets with 13 balls remaining after chasing down England’s 144-7.

Last T20 International meeting

October 3, 2022, Lahore. England won by 67 runs to seal the series 4-3 after blitzing 209-3 and then restricting Pakistan to 142-8.

England’s big total came on the back of an unbeaten 78 from Dawid Malan and Harry Brook’s 48 not out. In reply, Pakistan folded under the bowling of Chris Woakes (3-26) and David Willey (2-22).

Only three batsmen made double figures, led by Shan Masood’s 56.