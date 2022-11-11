Twenty20 World Cup final factfile

MELBOURNE: Factfile on Sunday’s Twenty20 World Cup final between England and Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground:
Pakistan drawing inspiration from ’92 win over England: Hayden
T20 World Cup titles
England - 1 (2010)
Pakistan 1 (2009)
England
Top scorer at 2022 T20 World Cup: Alex Hales - 211 runs
Top wicket-taker: Sam Curran – 10
Path to final:
Super 12
Beat Afghanistan by five wickets at Perth
Lost to Ireland by five runs (DLS method) at Melbourne
No result v Australia (rain) at Melbourne
Beat New Zealand by 20 runs at Brisbane
Beat Sri Lanka by four wickets at Sydney
Semi-final
Beat India by 10 wickets at Adelaide
Pakistan
Top scorer at 2022 T20 World Cup: Mohammad Rizwan - 160
Top wicket-taker: Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shadab Khan - 10
Path to final:
Super 12
Lost to India by four wickets at Melbourne
Lost to Zimbabwe by one run at Perth
Beat Netherlands by six wickets at Perth
Beat South Africa by 33 runs (DLS method) at Sydney
Beat Bangladesh by five wickets at Adelaide
Semi-final
Beat New Zealand by seven wickets at Sydney
T20s head-to-head:
England lead 18-9. One match ended without a result
First T20 International meeting
August 29, 2006, Bristol. Pakistan won by five wickets with 13 balls remaining after chasing down England’s 144-7.
Last T20 International meeting
October 3, 2022, Lahore. England won by 67 runs to seal the series 4-3 after blitzing 209-3 and then restricting Pakistan to 142-8.
England’s big total came on the back of an unbeaten 78 from Dawid Malan and Harry Brook’s 48 not out. In reply, Pakistan folded under the bowling of Chris Woakes (3-26) and David Willey (2-22).
Only three batsmen made double figures, led by Shan Masood’s 56.
Comments