AGL 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.93%)
ANL 9.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 80.69 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.19%)
BOP 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
CNERGY 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.99%)
EFERT 81.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.43%)
EPCL 54.61 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.41%)
FCCL 14.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.54%)
FFL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.43%)
FLYNG 7.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
GGGL 9.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.71%)
GGL 16.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.77%)
HUMNL 5.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.02%)
KEL 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.35%)
LOTCHEM 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
MLCF 28.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 73.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.47%)
PAEL 16.35 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.43%)
PIBTL 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.27%)
PRL 17.98 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.41%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
TELE 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
TPL 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.19%)
TPLP 18.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.54%)
TREET 22.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.36%)
TRG 135.98 Increased By ▲ 9.48 (7.49%)
UNITY 20.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.25%)
WAVES 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.1%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.26%)
BR100 4,310 Increased By 9.2 (0.21%)
BR30 16,212 Increased By 214 (1.34%)
KSE100 42,855 Decreased By -46.3 (-0.11%)
KSE30 15,683 Increased By 22.3 (0.14%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Pakistan drawing inspiration from ’92 win over England: Hayden

Reuters Published November 11, 2022 Updated November 11, 2022 11:07am
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
Follow us

MELBOURNE: Pakistan have soaked up stories from the landmark 1992 Cricket World Cup final win over England in the lead up to Sunday’s Twenty20 decider and hope to share their own tales of triumph in years to come, team mentor Matthew Hayden said on Friday.

Imran Khan’s side beat England by 22 runs at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in that 50-overs tournament to claim their first World Cup trophy in a landmark moment for Pakistan cricket.

Hayden said Pakistan board chief Ramiz Raja, who opened the batting and took the final catch that sealed victory in the 1992 final, had addressed Babar Azam’s team on Friday morning.

Babar Azam due ‘something special’ in T20 semi-final: Hayden

“He was reliving some of those stories around the ’92 World Cup,” former Australia opener Hayden told reporters at the MCG.

“And I think that’s great, because that’s why you play the game.

“These boys, their careers will be but a blink, and they’ll be looking back on this tournament.

“And they’ll tell these stories around campfires in their villages, in media conferences like the one we are here and it will be an important chapter of Pakistan cricket - as the ’92 campaign was.”

England, who won the last 50-overs World Cup in 2019 on home soil, are rated clear favourites by bookmakers to win on Sunday after humiliating India by 10 wickets in Thursday’s semi-final at Adelaide Oval.

Hayden, however, felt Pakistan’s attack would be a good match for the English and particularly their captain Jos Buttler and Alex Hales, who chased down 169 for victory in an unbroken partnership to embarrass India’s bowlers.

Clinical Pakistan reach T20 World Cup final after thumping win

“I think the bases are covered,” said Hayden. “I think both sides actually have got very equal set-ups. “It’s just ‘even-stevens’. At the start of this tournament I always thought that England was going to be a huge threat.

“And here we are on the edge of a final.”

Also read

Babar Azam Imran Khan Ramiz Raja Jos Buttler T20 World Cup Alex Hales Adelaide Oval PAKISTAN VS ENGLAND FINAL 1992 Cricket World Cup final

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan drawing inspiration from ’92 win over England: Hayden

Intra-day update: rupee remains firm against US dollar

Pakistan, KSA to sign several pacts

Foreign investment: Concessions given to Reko Diq should be available to all other projects: CJP

Pakistan at COP27 demands climate aid, says ‘dystopia’ already here

Nawaz issued diplomatic passport

KCR project: Sindh govt to bear share of local cost burden

Govt unlikely to ensure 8-hour smooth supply of gas during winter

Pakistan-GCC Free Trade Agreements: Bilawal for finalisation of talks

Shehbaz meets Nawaz amid tight police security

Read more stories