AGL 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.93%)
ANL 9.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 80.69 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.19%)
BOP 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
CNERGY 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.99%)
EFERT 81.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.43%)
EPCL 54.61 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.41%)
FCCL 14.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.54%)
FFL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.43%)
FLYNG 7.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
GGGL 9.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.71%)
GGL 16.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.77%)
HUMNL 5.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.02%)
KEL 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.35%)
LOTCHEM 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
MLCF 28.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 73.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.47%)
PAEL 16.35 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.43%)
PIBTL 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.27%)
PRL 17.98 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.41%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
TELE 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
TPL 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.19%)
TPLP 18.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.54%)
TREET 22.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.36%)
TRG 135.98 Increased By ▲ 9.48 (7.49%)
UNITY 20.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.25%)
WAVES 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.1%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.26%)
BR100 4,310 Increased By 9.2 (0.21%)
BR30 16,212 Increased By 214 (1.34%)
KSE100 42,855 Decreased By -46.3 (-0.11%)
KSE30 15,683 Increased By 22.3 (0.14%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Pakistan-GCC Free Trade Agreements: Bilawal for finalisation of talks

Recorder Report Published November 11, 2022 Updated November 11, 2022 09:25am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Thursday emphasized the need for early finalisation of the ongoing negotiations on Pakistan-GCC Free Trade Agreements and asked technical teams from both sides to synergize their efforts to achieve this common objective.

Foreign Office said in a statement that Foreign Minister Bilawal met with Dr Nayef Falah M Al-Hajraf, the Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) in Riyadh on Thursday during his two-day visit to Saudi Arabia.

Highlighting the importance attached by Pakistan to its relations with the brotherly countries of the Gulf, the foreign minister said that Pakistan sees GCC as an important player in the region that can play a vital role in further expanding political and economic ties between Pakistan and Gulf states.

The foreign minister and the secretary general reviewed the status of Pakistan’s ongoing engagements and cooperation with the GCC and its member states.

Bilawal arrives in Riyadh on two-day official visit

The foreign minister expressed satisfaction on the trajectory of the relationship and underscored the need for continuing this momentum going forward.

“The foreign minister also highlighted the need for early finalization of the ongoing negotiations on Pakistan-GCC Free Trade Agreements and asked technical teams from both sides to synergize their efforts to achieve this common objective,” according to the statement.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Saudi Arabia Bilawal Bhutto Zardari foreign minister GCC Pakistan GCC Free Trade Agreements

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan-GCC Free Trade Agreements: Bilawal for finalisation of talks

Intra-day update: rupee remains firm against US dollar

Pakistan, KSA to sign several pacts

Foreign investment: Concessions given to Reko Diq should be available to all other projects: CJP

Pakistan at COP27 demands climate aid, says ‘dystopia’ already here

Pakistan drawing inspiration from ’92 win over England: Hayden

Nawaz issued diplomatic passport

KCR project: Sindh govt to bear share of local cost burden

Govt unlikely to ensure 8-hour smooth supply of gas during winter

Shehbaz meets Nawaz amid tight police security

Read more stories