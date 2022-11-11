Pakistan-GCC Free Trade Agreements: Bilawal for finalisation of talks

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Thursday emphasized the need for early finalisation of the ongoing negotiations on Pakistan-GCC Free Trade Agreements and asked technical teams from both sides to synergize their efforts to achieve this common objective.

Foreign Office said in a statement that Foreign Minister Bilawal met with Dr Nayef Falah M Al-Hajraf, the Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) in Riyadh on Thursday during his two-day visit to Saudi Arabia.

Highlighting the importance attached by Pakistan to its relations with the brotherly countries of the Gulf, the foreign minister said that Pakistan sees GCC as an important player in the region that can play a vital role in further expanding political and economic ties between Pakistan and Gulf states.

The foreign minister and the secretary general reviewed the status of Pakistan’s ongoing engagements and cooperation with the GCC and its member states.

Bilawal arrives in Riyadh on two-day official visit

The foreign minister expressed satisfaction on the trajectory of the relationship and underscored the need for continuing this momentum going forward.

“The foreign minister also highlighted the need for early finalization of the ongoing negotiations on Pakistan-GCC Free Trade Agreements and asked technical teams from both sides to synergize their efforts to achieve this common objective,” according to the statement.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022