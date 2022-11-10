Bilawal arrives in Riyadh on two-day official visit

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday reached Riyadh for a two-day official visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia from 9-10 November 2022, Foreign Office said on Wednesday.

During the visit, the Foreign Minister will co-chair the Joint Sub-Committee meeting of the Political and Security pillar of the Saudi-Pakistan Supreme Coordination Council (SPSCC) with his Saudi counterpart.

“Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will meet his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud vis-à-vis important development in Pakistan-Saudi relations,” the Foreign Office said in a statement. The Foreign Minister will also hold a meeting with Secretary General of the GCC during his visit. Besides the official engagements, the Foreign Minister will have interaction with the local media and other dignitaries of the Kingdom.

“The visit of the Foreign Minister will further deepen Pakistan’s engagement with Saudi Arabia for enhancing mutually beneficial cooperation between the two brotherly countries,” the Foreign Office further stated in the statement.

The Foreign Minister’s visit to Saudi Arabia comes ahead of a crucial visit by Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom Mohammad bin Salman who is expected to visit Pakistan on November 21. During his visit to Pakistan, media reports claim that the Saudi Crown Prince is expected to announce a multi-billion dollars’ investment plan, besides a bailout economic package to support Pakistan’s crisis-hit economy.

Earlier on November 3, 2022, a meeting of the Joint Working Group of the Political and Security Pillar of the Saudi Pakistan Supreme Coordination Council (SPSCC) was held in Islamabad.

The meeting was co-chaired by Acting Foreign Secretary of Pakistan, Jauhar Saleem, and Ambassador Dr. Saud bin Mohammed Al Sati, Deputy Minister for Political Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

During the meeting, Foreign Office said that in-depth discussions were held on wide- ranging topics of mutual interest. The two sides resolved to further strengthen the longstanding bilateral cooperation in political and security domains.

The two delegations also exchanged views on political and security situation in their immediate neighborhood and the wider region. “There was commonality of views on various recent developments. The two sides agreed to continue coordination and consultations on bilateral, regional and international issues of common interest,” according to the statement.

It was agreed that the Joint Working Group meeting will be followed by the meeting of the Ministerial Committee of the Political and Security Pillar to finalize the proposals agreed.

The Saudi Arabia Pakistan Supreme Coordination (SPSCC) is a high-level institutional framework, established between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia in 2019.

It comprises three pillars: Political and Security Pillar; Economic Pillar; and Social and Cultural Pillar. The Council aims to institutionalize and fast-track the decision-making and implementation with regards to areas of collaboration agreed under its framework.

“Pakistan attaches great importance to its longstanding, fraternal ties with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which are firmly rooted in common religion, shared values, and culture,” said the statement.

