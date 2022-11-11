Oath of Khatm-e-Nabuwat to be included in nikahnama, NA assured

ISLAMABAD: The government on Thursday assured the National Assembly to include the oath of Khatm-e-Nabuwat [Finality of Prophethood (PBUH)] in the marriage certificate form – nikahnama – in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) on the pattern of National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) and passport forms.

In a ruling, the National Assembly Speaker, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, referred the issue to the concerned committee of the house and directed the government to bring a bill in the house as early as possible for passage in this regard.

The assurance was given by Parliamentary Secretary for Interior Muhammad Sajjad, while responding to a calling attention notice moved by Jamaluddin and others regarding the non-inclusion of the oath of Khatm-e-Nabuwwat in the marriage certificate form in ICT on the pattern of Nadraand passport forms, causing grave concern among the public.

The parliamentary secretary for interior said that finality of the Prophethood (PBUH) is part of our belief, and the government would pass the bill from the house as soon as possible.

Raja Riaz, a dissident of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), who is now the opposition leader in the house, called upon the federal government to ensure smooth and hassle-free movement of masses, which is being hampered by a political party with complete support of Punjab provincial government.

Drawing the attention of the National Assembly toward the closure of roads by the PTI activists, he said hooliganism in the name of the long march is continuing in Pakistan under the direct supervision of the Punjab Police.

He said that the PTI and its leadership are conspiring to sabotage the upcoming visit of the Saudi Crown Prince, adding the federal government should uphold the law and order in the country at all costs.

Meanwhile, Afzal Khan Dhandla, a PTI dissident, was nominated as parliamentary leader of the party in the house. This announcement was made by the NA speaker.

Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali of Jamaat-e-Islami lauded the government’s decision of implementing the Federal Shariat Court (FSC)’s decision, as it withdrew the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) and the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP)’s appeals against the court verdict.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said in a pre-recorded statement that the SBP and the NBP were withdrawing their appeals against the FSC, inferring that the government would implement the interest-free banking system by December 2027.

He also called upon the government to ask Habib Bank Ltd (HBL) and United Bank Ltd (UBL) to immediately withdraw their appeals against the FSC’s decision.

“I would like to urge the government to tell both HBL and UBL to withdraw their appeals or else the SBP should immediately cancel their NOC [no objection certificate],” declared the cleric.

Four private members’ bills which include The Federal Ziauddin University Bill, 2022, The Islamabad Capital Territory Non-Governmental Organizations, and Trusts Registration, Regulation and Facilitation Bill, 2022, The Infectious Diseases Monitoring and Control Centre Bill, 2022, and The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2022 were also introduced.

The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2022 which was introduced by Abdul Akber Chitrali of JI is meant to restrict a candidate to contest election only from one constituency.

He said that allowing to contest election on more than one seat but retaining only one seat is itself a strange practice, adding it is not only a burden on the national kitty but tantamount to the exploitation of the contestant and the people.

Speaking on a point of order, Javed Latif came down hard on PTI Chairman Imran Khan and questioned what sort of blue-eyed is he as a handful of people who facilitate him are still present within the institutions.

“What sort of blue-eyed is he as it’s he [Imran Khan] who played with the economy, foreign policy, religion, internal policy and what not but we will let not him play with the country anymore,” he added.

Referring to Dawn Leaks – a report highlighting the alleged confrontation between the PML-N government and the military at a meeting in October 2016 – he said that the then prime minister Nawaz Sharif instead of confrontation with the institutions sidelined four of his aides who had no fault.

He said that his party had pointed out the few individuals who still facilitate the PTI chief, adding if timely action had been taken, things would not have been this bad.

Latif said that no one would be allowed to create instability in the country, as the use of mob violence by the PTI to get its demands fulfilled is an undemocratic behaviour which is not acceptable.

