KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Thursday (November 10, 2022).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
509,433,805 348,864,706 13,974,510,818 8,624,373,401
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,689,980,464 (2,740,777,310) (1,050,796,846)
Local Individuals 8,703,045,668 (8,655,233,294) 47,812,373
Local Corporates 6,310,048,099 (5,307,063,627) 1,002,984,473
===============================================================================
