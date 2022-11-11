Nepra, EVs Academy host seminar on electric vehicles’ future

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Thursday in collaboration with Electrical Vehicles Academy Pvt Ltd (EVs Academy) hosted a one-day webinar/seminar on “Electric Vehicles (EVs) Future in Pakistan”.

The webinar was presided over by Chairman Nepra, Tauseef H Farooqi which was also attended by former prime minister, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi who was head of task force on solar initiatives.

A large number of Nepra and EVs Academy professionals, power sector stakeholders, members of the academia and others also attended the same. The main objective was to create awareness amongst the participants about the EVs, technological advancements in this new emerging field and potential sites for EV charging stations in Pakistan.

Chairman NEPRA in his opening remarks highlighted that although this technology is nascent in Pakistan, however, the world is moving rapidly towards exploring such aspects to attain zero carbon emission goals. Chairman Nepra further highlighted that it is dire need of the hour that Pakistan needs to be tapped in this innovative area.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi while expressing his views admires the initiative taken by Nepra at the very right time and pointed out that the Government of Pakistan is supportive to promote the EVs because it is now a reality and the EVs will grow exponentially within the next 2 years.

Ammar Hussain Jafri (expert on latest technologies, former Additional DG FIA and founder EVs Academy) expressed that opportunities never awaits anyone, Electrical Vehicles and their use in Pakistan is a reality. Either we can be recipients of dependence on foreign companies or we can lead in the region in the area of Electrical Vehicles production and their operations in line with Global best practices.

Saad Ellahi, Director at EVs Academy and Technology Collaboration Manager in US auto industry, shared his perspective on global growth of Electric Vehicles and the opportunities available in Pakistan for EVs.

He talked about EVs Academy's mission to build indigenous capability in EV Technology in Pakistan and how we can prepare Engineers and Technicians in Pakistan for local, regional, and global opportunities.

Muhammad Azim (CEO Jolta) shared his vision of Electrifying the Mobility in Pakistan. He also announced the sale of 10,000 Jolta Bikes all across the Pakistan till date and the important lessons learnt along the way. He also emphasised that further attention should be given to this sector at the highest level to create a supply-chain of raw materials and production of EV equipment in the country.

