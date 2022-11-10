AGL 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.63%)
Ukraine says has retaken 12 villages in Kherson since Wednesday

AFP Published 10 Nov, 2022 05:27pm
KYIV: Ukraine said Thursday its forces had reclaimed a dozen towns and villages in the southern Kherson region after Russian forces announced they were pulling back troops from the strategic territory.

Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Valeriy Zaluzhny said that in the last day Kyiv’s forces had recaptured six settlements after fighting near the Petropavlivka-Novoraisk front.

He added that another six were taken in the Pervomaiske-Kherson direction and that his forces had captured more than 200 square kilometres (75 square miles) from Russian forces in total in that time.

Erdogan says Russian withdrawal from Kherson is a positive step

“We are continuing our offensive in accordance with our plan,” Zaluzhny said on messaging app Telegram.

Since October 1, Ukrainian troops have advanced some 36 kilometres (22 miles) into Russian-held territory in Kherson, liberating more than 40 settlements, Zaluzhny added.

And he said that Ukrainian troops had destroyed the Russian army’s logistics and support system in the region, leaving the enemy “no other choice” but to flee.

On Wednesday, Russia ordered its troops to withdraw from the city of Kherson in southern Ukraine in what would represent a major blow to its military campaign.

