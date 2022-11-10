AGL 6.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
ANL 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2%)
AVN 80.65 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (2.45%)
BOP 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.52%)
CNERGY 5.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.4%)
EFERT 81.99 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.6%)
EPCL 53.95 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.86%)
FCCL 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
FFL 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.28%)
FLYNG 7.91 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.89%)
GGGL 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.08%)
GGL 17.13 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (5.87%)
HUMNL 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.38%)
KEL 2.86 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.78%)
LOTCHEM 28.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.52%)
MLCF 28.37 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.14%)
OGDC 75.39 Increased By ▲ 3.94 (5.51%)
PAEL 16.35 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.06%)
PIBTL 5.56 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.91%)
PRL 17.86 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (4.02%)
SILK 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.83%)
TELE 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.49%)
TPL 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.65%)
TPLP 18.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.2%)
TREET 22.55 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.27%)
TRG 126.50 Increased By ▲ 8.47 (7.18%)
UNITY 20.32 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.35%)
WAVES 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.4%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.63%)
BR100 4,308 Increased By 93.6 (2.22%)
BR30 16,050 Increased By 498.3 (3.2%)
KSE100 42,953 Increased By 687.4 (1.63%)
KSE30 15,695 Increased By 317 (2.06%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 10, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Iran says it has developed hypersonic missile

AFP Published 10 Nov, 2022 02:37pm
Follow us

TEHRAN: Iran has developed a hypersonic missile capable of penetrating all defence systems, General Amirali Hajizadeh, the commander of its Revolutionary Guards aerospace unit, said Thursday.

Hypersonic missiles, like traditional ballistic missiles which can deliver nuclear weapons, can fly more than five times the speed of sound.

“This hypersonic ballistic missile was developed to counter air defence shields,” Hajizadeh said, quoted by Iran’s Fars news agency.

“It will be able to breach all the systems of anti-missile defence,” said the general, adding that he believed it would take decades before a system capable of intercepting it is developed.

“This missile, which targets enemy anti-missile systems, represents a great generational leap in the field of missiles.”

The announcement comes days after Iran admitted sending drones to Russia, but denied doing so since Russia invaded Ukraine.

The Washington Post reported on October 16 that Iran was preparing to ship missiles to Russia, but Tehran rejected the report as “completely false”.

Unlike ballistic missiles, hypersonic missiles fly on a trajectory low in the atmosphere, potentially reaching targets more quickly.

Iran calls for deeper energy, trade ties with Russia

North Korea’s test of a hypersonic missile last year sparked concerns about a race to acquire the technology.

Russia currently leads the race to develop the missiles, followed by China and the United States.

A hypersonic missile is manoeuvrable, making it harder to track and defend against.

While countries like the United States have developed systems designed to defend against cruise and ballistic missiles, the ability to track and take down a hypersonic missile remains a question.

China Russia Iran Ukraine North Korea hypersonic missile North Korean forces General Amirali Hajizadeh

Comments

1000 characters

Iran says it has developed hypersonic missile

Intra-day update: rupee maintains positive momentum against US dollar

KSE-100 up over 600 points as market upbeat over AIIB inflow

KIA says Lucky Motor holds exclusive rights to sell its cars, SUVs in Pakistan

Oil edges lower on China demand pressures; market awaits US inflation data

Telenor pushes ahead with plan to sell Pakistan operations: report

Pandya blitz fires India to 168-6 against England

Capital abuzz with new round of rumours

PM in London ahead of Bajwa’s retirement

Steps afoot to ink trade pacts with CARs

Economic crisis: AIIB to give us $500m to counter social fallout

Read more stories