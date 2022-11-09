AGL 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
ANL 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
AVN 78.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.26%)
BOP 5.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.7%)
CNERGY 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.25%)
EFERT 81.52 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.39%)
EPCL 53.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.32%)
FCCL 14.76 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.43%)
FFL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (9.11%)
FLYNG 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.35%)
GGGL 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.38%)
GGL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.49%)
HUMNL 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-12.56%)
KEL 2.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.4%)
LOTCHEM 28.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.83%)
MLCF 27.98 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.3%)
OGDC 71.67 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.07%)
PAEL 15.99 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.17%)
PIBTL 5.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
PRL 17.19 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.3%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.85%)
TELE 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.79%)
TPL 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
TPLP 18.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.87%)
TREET 22.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.41%)
TRG 117.68 Decreased By ▼ -2.82 (-2.34%)
UNITY 19.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.04%)
WAVES 10.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.48%)
BR100 4,214 Increased By 19.5 (0.46%)
BR30 15,552 Decreased By -15.5 (-0.1%)
KSE100 42,265 Increased By 218 (0.52%)
KSE30 15,378 Increased By 77.7 (0.51%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Iran calls for deeper energy, trade ties with Russia

Reuters Published 09 Nov, 2022 06:00pm
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
Follow us

DUBAI: Iran’s top security official Ali Shamkhani called on Wednesday for deeper ties in energy, transportation, agriculture, trade and banking with Russia, according to NourNews, affiliated with the country’s top security body.

Shamkhani spoke after a meeting with Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev in Tehran.

The two also discussed the situation in Ukraine and measures to combat “Western interference” in their internal affairs, Russian state media reported.

“Iran welcomes and supports any initiative that leads to a ceasefire and peace between Russia and Ukraine based on dialogue and is ready to play a role in ending the war,” Shamkhani added.

Iran admits sending Russia drones

Kyiv and the West say Russia has used Iranian Shahed-136 drones to target Ukraine’s energy infrastructure in a series of attacks over recent weeks that have forced Ukraine to introduce rolling blackouts in major cities, including the capital, to preserve power.

Patrushev, a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, also met Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in Tehran.

Russia has accelerated its efforts to build economic, trade and political relations with Iran and other non-Western countries since it invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, as part of a drive to destroy what it calls U.S. “hegemony” and build a new international order.

Russia Iran Ali Shamkhani Iran Russia trade Iran Russia relation

Comments

1000 characters

Iran calls for deeper energy, trade ties with Russia

Clinical Pakistan reach T20 World Cup final after thumping win

'Violence never the answer': US asks Pakistani political leaders to respect rule of law

PTI continues protest at Islamabad’s entry, exit points for third consecutive day

SBP restrictions, rupee devaluation hitting auto sector: Indus Motor

Afghan central bank gets fresh banknotes after US helps clear payment

COAS visits Corps headquarters Peshawar, appreciates formation’s efforts for peace and stability

Meta to cut more than 11,000 jobs in one of the biggest layoffs this year

Oil prices dip on U.S. inventory build, China COVID worries

IMF agrees $4.5 billion Bangladesh support programme

Read more stories