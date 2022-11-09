Markets
BOARD MEETINGS
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME
=========================================================
Mitchell's Fruit Farms
Limited 08-11-2022 11:00
Biafo Industries
Limited 08-11-2022 11:00
Tandlianwala Sugar
Mills Limited 08-11-2022 14:00
First Punjab Modaraba 09-11-2022 11:00
Bank Alfalah Limited 10-11-2022 N/A
Sitara Peroxide Limited 10-11-2022 15:30
Hascol Petroleum Limited 10-11-2022 12:00
Pak-Gulf Leasing Company
Limited 10-11-2022 15:00
Mughal Iron & Steel
Industries Limited 11-11-2022 11:30
AGP Limited 14-11-2022 12:00
Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan)
Limited 16-11-2022 11:30
=========================================================
