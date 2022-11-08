KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday (November 07, 2022).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
283,269,897 162,132,319 6,054,041,935 3,081,221,306
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 368,769,426 (541,409,346) (172,639,919)
Local Individuals 5,812,432,792 (5,486,114,434) 326,318,358
Local Corporates 1,909,724,720 (2,063,403,158) (153,678,439)
