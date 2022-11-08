KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (November 07, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 42,047.36 High: 42,206.96 Low: 41,856.31 Net Change: 191.05 Volume (000): 63,259 Value (000): 3,132,819 Makt Cap (000) 1,586,314,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,881.86 NET CH (+) 36.69 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,475.91 NET CH (+) 7.35 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,216.36 NET CH (+) 17.07 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,780.06 NET CH (+) 57.36 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,806.68 NET CH (+) 34.17 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,399.31 NET CH (+) 52.14 ------------------------------------ As on: 07-November-2022 ====================================

