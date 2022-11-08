Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (November 07, 2022). ==================================== BR...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (November 07, 2022).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 42,047.36
High: 42,206.96
Low: 41,856.31
Net Change: 191.05
Volume (000): 63,259
Value (000): 3,132,819
Makt Cap (000) 1,586,314,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,881.86
NET CH (+) 36.69
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,475.91
NET CH (+) 7.35
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,216.36
NET CH (+) 17.07
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,780.06
NET CH (+) 57.36
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,806.68
NET CH (+) 34.17
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,399.31
NET CH (+) 52.14
------------------------------------
As on: 07-November-2022
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments