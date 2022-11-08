AGL 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.43%)
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (November 07, 2022).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 42,047.36
High:                      42,206.96
Low:                       41,856.31
Net Change:                   191.05
Volume (000):                 63,259
Value (000):               3,132,819
Makt Cap (000)         1,586,314,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  8,881.86
NET CH                     (+) 36.69
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,475.91
NET CH                      (+) 7.35
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  8,216.36
NET CH                     (+) 17.07
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  6,780.06
NET CH                     (+) 57.36
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,806.68
NET CH                     (+) 34.17
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,399.31
NET CH                     (+) 52.14
------------------------------------
As on:              07-November-2022
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

