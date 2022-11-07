AGL 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.43%)
ANL 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
AVN 79.60 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (3.58%)
BOP 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.34%)
CNERGY 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.24%)
EFERT 81.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.34%)
EPCL 53.56 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.39%)
FCCL 14.43 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.12%)
FFL 5.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
GGGL 9.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.42%)
GGL 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1%)
GTECH 8.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
HUMNL 6.64 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
KEL 2.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.52%)
LOTCHEM 29.02 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.22%)
MLCF 27.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
OGDC 70.88 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.83%)
PAEL 15.62 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.1%)
PIBTL 5.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
PRL 16.92 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.59%)
SILK 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.95%)
TELE 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.4%)
TPL 7.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 18.34 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.95%)
TREET 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
TRG 120.99 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (1.83%)
UNITY 20.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.35%)
WAVES 10.71 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.39%)
WTL 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.26%)
BR100 4,195 Increased By 23.7 (0.57%)
BR30 15,568 Increased By 152.4 (0.99%)
KSE100 42,047 Increased By 191.1 (0.46%)
KSE30 15,300 Increased By 73.1 (0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PTI supporters will block Islamabad’s entry, exit points tonight: Khattak

BR Web Desk Published November 7, 2022 Updated November 7, 2022 09:13pm
Follow us

Senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Pervez Khattak said on Monday that his party will block all entry and exit points of Islamabad from tonight as part of the protest against the recent attack on party chairman Imran Khan, Aaj News reported.

The protesters had already blocked the main highway on the Motorway (M2) near the New Islamabad Airport, and closed Rawat, Shamasabad, Bakery Chowk, Khanna Pul, and Main Expressway near Koral and Thalian by burning tyres in protest.

Taxila road from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) to Islamabad was also closed.

The roadblocks by PTI workers at various places have caused problems for citizens. The movement of traffic was disturbed in the federal capital due to closures at various points.

In view of upcoming protests, the district administration of Rawalpindi also announced the closure of schools across the district for two days.

Long march to resume on Thursday, says Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police on Monday said that it would take action against those who are involved in the closure of roads.

In a statement, it said that the Islamabad police and Rangers teams had been sent to clear the roads.

“Troops of Islamabad Capital Police and Pakistan Rangers have been dispatched. A request has been sent to the federal government to issue instructions to the provincial governments under Articles 3 and 4 of the Constitution that Motorway and airport routes should be kept open,” it said.

In another statement, the police said it had cleared most of the roads leading to Islamabad, and asked commuters to tune into FM 92.4 Radio Station for live updates.

It also appealed to citizens to contact ‘15’ before traveling to and from Islamabad to get updates about the situation on the roads.

PTI Long march Pervez Khattak PTI protest

Comments

1000 characters

PTI supporters will block Islamabad’s entry, exit points tonight: Khattak

Long march to resume on Thursday, says Shah Mahmood Qureshi

SC says IG Punjab must register FIR of attack on Imran Khan within 24 hours

Rupee maintains upward trajectory, settles at 221.66 against US dollar

Roshan Digital Account: Inflows down, clock in at $146mn in October

OCAC warns Pakistan could see shortage of petroleum products in coming days

SBP chief tells Dar rupee volatility has been controlled, exchange rate stable

Dewan Farooque Motors says it has entered into agreement with KIA Corp to assemble its vehicles in Pakistan

Imran urges President Alvi to 'act now, draw clear operational lines for ISPR'

Oil slips but holds near $100 a barrel as dollar weakens

Sindh govt test runs Karachi’s first electric buses

Read more stories