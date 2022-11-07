PTI supporters will block Islamabad’s entry, exit points tonight: Khattak

Senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Pervez Khattak said on Monday that his party will block all entry and exit points of Islamabad from tonight as part of the protest against the recent attack on party chairman Imran Khan, Aaj News reported.

The protesters had already blocked the main highway on the Motorway (M2) near the New Islamabad Airport, and closed Rawat, Shamasabad, Bakery Chowk, Khanna Pul, and Main Expressway near Koral and Thalian by burning tyres in protest.

Taxila road from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) to Islamabad was also closed.

The roadblocks by PTI workers at various places have caused problems for citizens. The movement of traffic was disturbed in the federal capital due to closures at various points.

In view of upcoming protests, the district administration of Rawalpindi also announced the closure of schools across the district for two days.

Long march to resume on Thursday, says Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police on Monday said that it would take action against those who are involved in the closure of roads.

In a statement, it said that the Islamabad police and Rangers teams had been sent to clear the roads.

“Troops of Islamabad Capital Police and Pakistan Rangers have been dispatched. A request has been sent to the federal government to issue instructions to the provincial governments under Articles 3 and 4 of the Constitution that Motorway and airport routes should be kept open,” it said.

In another statement, the police said it had cleared most of the roads leading to Islamabad, and asked commuters to tune into FM 92.4 Radio Station for live updates.

It also appealed to citizens to contact ‘15’ before traveling to and from Islamabad to get updates about the situation on the roads.