Long march to resume on Thursday, says Shah Mahmood Qureshi

PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that his party’s long march will now commence on Thursday (November 10), Aaj News reported on Monday.

The latest change in schedule comes hours after PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry announced that the long march was set to start on Wednesday at 2 pm.

Previously, PTI had announced to commence its long march on Tuesday from the same place where Imran Khan was shot in Wazirabad.

The march was halted on Thursday last week after Imran sustained bullet injuries in what the party termed an assassination attempt.

Imran Khan discharged from Shaukat Khanum hospital

Shots were fired at the former prime minister’s long march container and subsequently, he was taken to Shaukat Khanam hospital, Lahore for treatment.

He was discharged on Sunday after the splinters of the bullets were removed from his right leg.

During his presser, the PTI chief announced to resume the long march on Tuesday from Wazirabad, where his container was fired upon from two directions.

Imran Khan stable after being injured in assassination attempt during PTI long march

"The march will reach Rawalpindi in the next 10 to 14 days," he said. "I will be in Rawalpindi to lead the people."

Imran reiterated that he holds responsible "three men for the attack" on his long march container. The PTI chairman said that he has every right to have them nominated in the FIR.

Imran Khan says PTI's long march to resume from Wazirabad on Tuesday

“I fully believe that these three have done this (attack) through a conspiracy. It’s my right [to register case]. I’m the leader of the biggest political party and ex-PM and if I can’t get his name in the FIR then I ask what [rights can be expected] for the nation and for the common man?”

Imran welcomed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's decision to request Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial to form a full court commission to investigate his allegations over the attack on his container during the long march.

However, he said that a "free and fair probe cannot take place as those he holds responsible control all the agencies."