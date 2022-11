LONDON: European stock markets fell at the open Monday, with profits taken after strong pre-weekend gains.

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index dropped 0.5 percent to 7,300.54 points.

European shares rally

In the eurozone, Frankfurt’s DAX index lost 0.3 percent to 13,424.56 points and the Paris CAC 40 retreated 0.6 percent to 6,377.89.