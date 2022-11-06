CBOT corn advances

CHICAGO: Chicago Board of Trade corn futures ended modestly higher on Friday, following strength in soybeans, crude oil and other commodities as the dollar cooled, making US grains more competitive globally.

CBOT December corn settled up 1-3/4 cents at $6.18 per bushel. For the week, the contract rose 1/4 cent a bushel, holding virtually steady following declines in the two prior weeks.

Corn drew support on Friday as US crude oil futures rose about 5%. Corn sometimes follows trends in energy markets given its role as the main US feedstock for ethanol fuel.