Nov 04, 2022
ISPR condemns attack

INP Published November 4, 2022 Updated November 4, 2022 09:41am
RAWALPINDI: The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) has condemned the attack on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) long march.

ISPR issued a statement and condemned the attack on PTI long march, and expressed their condolences to the family of the person reported dead amid the firing. The institution prays for the speedy recovery of the PTI leader and all other injured, it added.

Imran Khan stable after being injured in assassination attempt during PTI long march

Former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan and several other PTI leaders were injured after a man opened fire near the PTI reception camp at Allahwala Chowk during the party’s long march.

According to details, unidentified assailants opened fire on PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s container near the Allahwala Chowk in Wazirabad, injuring five people and killing one.

