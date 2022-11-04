Over 3.7m cotton bales reach factories

MULTAN: Seed cotton (Phutti) equivalent to over 3.7 million or exactly 37,07693 bales has reached ginning factories across the country till November 1,2022, with a decrease of 40.74 percent as compared to corresponding period of last year.

According to a fortnightly report of Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) released on Thursday, over 3.5 million or 3,521,792 bales have undergone the ginning process i.e. converted into bales. Cotton arrivals in Punjab were recorded at over two million or 2,072,293 bales registering a decrease of 29.40 percent as compared to corresponding period of last year when arrivals were recorded 2,935,119 bales.

Sindh generated over 1.6 million or 1,635,400 bales registering decrease of 50.77 percent as compared to corresponding period of last year when arrivals were recorded 33,21,900 bales.

Cotton arrival declines 24% year-on-year due to devastating floods

Textile mills bought 3,036,129 bales while exporters purchased 4,900 bales and Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) didn’t buy during the cotton season 2022-23.

Sanghar district of Sindh topped with cotton arrival figure of 795,447 bales followed by Bahawalnagar district of Punjab with 375,048 bales.

Total 609 ginning factories were operational in the country.

Exactly 666,664 cotton bales unsold stock was available in ginning factories.