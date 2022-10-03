AGL 6.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ANL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.95%)
AVN 78.12 Increased By ▲ 3.92 (5.28%)
BOP 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
CNERGY 4.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.82%)
EFERT 78.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 55.80 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.01%)
FCCL 15.19 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.74%)
FFL 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
FLYNG 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
GGGL 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.99%)
GGL 16.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.73%)
GTECH 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
HUMNL 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.63%)
KEL 2.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.02%)
LOTCHEM 28.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.22%)
MLCF 27.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.26%)
OGDC 75.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
PAEL 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.95%)
PIBTL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.89%)
PRL 16.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.8%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.94%)
TELE 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.88%)
TPL 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
TPLP 20.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
TREET 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.77%)
TRG 128.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.12%)
UNITY 23.35 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.78%)
WAVES 11.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.83%)
WTL 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.77%)
BR100 4,113 Increased By 13.3 (0.32%)
BR30 15,595 Increased By 61.9 (0.4%)
KSE100 41,212 Increased By 83 (0.2%)
KSE30 15,410 Increased By 73.2 (0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Cotton arrival declines 24% year-on-year due to devastating floods

BR Web Desk Published 03 Oct, 2022 03:56pm
Follow us

Cotton arrival in Pakistan decreased 24% year-on-year, showed the latest fortnightly data released by the Pakistan Cotton Ginner's Association (PCGA) on Monday.

As per the report released by PCGA, total cotton arrival in Pakistan declined to 2.930 million bales as of October 1, 2022, compared to 3.846 million bales in the same period last year, a fall of 0.916 million bales or 24%.

Over 2.1m cotton bales reach ginning factories

The decline in cotton arrival is attributed to the flash floods in Pakistan, which devastated large swathes of agricultural land in the country, especially in Sindh and Balochistan.

“Recent flash flood has adversely affected cotton and other important crops, making the performance of the agriculture sector more vulnerable,” said the Ministry of Finance in its latest “Monthly Economic Update & Outlook for September”.

Meanwhile, as per the PCGA data, cotton arrivals reported a substantial decrease from Sindh.

As of October 1, cotton arrival in Sindh was 1.390 million bales compared to 2.351 million bales in the same period last year, a decrease of 0.916 million bales or 41%. On fortnightly basis, cotton arrivals recorded an improvement of 25% as compared to 1.110 million bales arrived on September 15.

Similarly, cotton arrival in Punjab clocked in at 1.540 million bales as compared to 1.496 million bales reported in the same period last year, an increase of 3%. On a fortnightly basis, cotton arrival recorded a significant increase of 43% as compared to 1.077 million bales arrived on September 15.

Weekly Cotton Review: Rates dip amid low market volume

Talking to Business Recorder, Tahir Abbas, Head of Research at Arif Habib Limited (AHL), said cotton arrival from Sindh took the hardest hit, as the province was the worst affected from recent floods.

“The cotton crop in Sindh was devastated due to floods, however, cotton production from Punjab may witness a marginal growth,” he said.

“This would translate into an increased dependence on imported cotton affecting the import bill,” he said.

Cotton PCGA Cotton rate PCGA report COTTON ARRIVAL Floods in Pakistan floods in Sindh rate of cotton in Sindh

Comments

1000 characters

Cotton arrival declines 24% year-on-year due to devastating floods

Seventh straight gain: Pakistan's rupee up over 0.5% against US dollar

Pakistani hospital overwhelmed as water-borne illnesses spread

Credit Suisse shares slip despite moves to soothe investor concerns

Gas shortfall in winter: SNGPL says will distribute 100,000 LPG cylinders

Maryam Nawaz should be given passport back: LHC

Oil jumps nearly $4 as OPEC+ weighs biggest output cut since 2020

Pakistan rejects Indian minister's remarks on terrorism

UK drops tax cut for top earners in budget U-turn

Purchase of immovable properties: Advance tax exemption for expatriates sought

Read more stories