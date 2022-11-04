Marriyum calls for thorough probe into attack on Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday demanded a thorough investigation into the firing incident at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in Gujranwala.

While condemning the firing incident, she said urged that the incident should not be politicised. “Speculations on the incident must be avoided,” she said in a news statement.

“The media should avoid speculation on the incident which was sensitive in nature. Speculations on such matter might lead to violence,” she added.

Marriyum said the Punjab police as well as the administration and other relevant departments should bring forth the facts after investigating the incident which occurred within the jurisdiction of Punjab government.

She said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had sought a preliminary report on the matter, while Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah was in constant contact with the Inspector General and Chief Secretary Punjab.

The minister said the federal government would extend all-out cooperation to the Punjab Government in this regard.

“We are waiting for the report of Punjab government over the incident,” she added.

She advised the media to act in a responsible way and should only publish those facts which were shared by the provincial government and Punjab police, adding verified information would be shared with the media as soon as it was received.

Marriyum also prayed for the early recovery of Senator Faisal Javed who also got injured during the incident.

