AGL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.79%)
ANL 9.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.86%)
AVN 77.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.78%)
BOP 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.15%)
CNERGY 4.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.21%)
EFERT 81.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.17%)
EPCL 53.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.8%)
FCCL 14.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.41%)
FFL 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
FLYNG 7.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.82%)
GGL 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.87%)
GTECH 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.71%)
HUMNL 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.33%)
KEL 2.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.43%)
LOTCHEM 28.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.62%)
MLCF 27.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
OGDC 70.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-2.59%)
PAEL 15.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.76%)
PIBTL 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.87%)
PRL 16.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.52%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.73%)
TELE 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.95%)
TPL 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.69%)
TPLP 18.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.84%)
TREET 22.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.27%)
TRG 119.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-1.37%)
UNITY 20.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.2%)
WAVES 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.76%)
WTL 1.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,160 Decreased By -32.3 (-0.77%)
BR30 15,426 Decreased By -191.8 (-1.23%)
KSE100 41,905 Decreased By -185.5 (-0.44%)
KSE30 15,237 Decreased By -157.8 (-1.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Marriyum calls for thorough probe into attack on Imran Khan

Nuzhat Nazar Published 04 Nov, 2022 05:56am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday demanded a thorough investigation into the firing incident at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in Gujranwala.

While condemning the firing incident, she said urged that the incident should not be politicised. “Speculations on the incident must be avoided,” she said in a news statement.

“The media should avoid speculation on the incident which was sensitive in nature. Speculations on such matter might lead to violence,” she added.

Marriyum said the Punjab police as well as the administration and other relevant departments should bring forth the facts after investigating the incident which occurred within the jurisdiction of Punjab government.

She said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had sought a preliminary report on the matter, while Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah was in constant contact with the Inspector General and Chief Secretary Punjab.

The minister said the federal government would extend all-out cooperation to the Punjab Government in this regard.

“We are waiting for the report of Punjab government over the incident,” she added.

She advised the media to act in a responsible way and should only publish those facts which were shared by the provincial government and Punjab police, adding verified information would be shared with the media as soon as it was received.

Marriyum also prayed for the early recovery of Senator Faisal Javed who also got injured during the incident.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

PTI Imran Khan Marriyum Aurangzeb Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

Comments

1000 characters

Marriyum calls for thorough probe into attack on Imran Khan

White House ‘strongly’ condemns attack

Export-oriented sectors to get power at an all-inclusive rate of Rs19.99 per unit

Government slams assassination attempt

ISPR condemns attack

‘Fake’ supplies FBR to hold probe against sugar dealers

SPAs on sale of subsidiaries’ share capital: ECC approves change of control from Eni to PIOGCL

ECs can sell 20pc inward remittances to customers: SBP

Rs536.53bn target for Nov: ‘Pull your socks up,’ FBR chief tells Chief Commissioners

Tariff increase in Oct: Nepra refuses to endorse PBS claim

Dr Faisal-led team treating Imran Khan

Read more stories