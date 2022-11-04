AGL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.79%)
Reckitt, foodpanda join hands to fight breast cancer

Recorder Report Published 04 Nov, 2022 05:56am
KARACHI: Reckitt and foodpanda became partners to raise awareness about breast cancer in Pakistan. The MoU for the partnership was signed recently, under the terms of which both parties will make a donation for every unit of Veet sold till October, 2023 through pandamart.

More specifically, foodpanda and Reckitt will donate Rs2 for every Veet unit sold on the platform for the next one year with combined contributions going towards fighting breast cancer.

Speaking on the occasion, the Director pandamart, Ibad Ahmed shared, “In Asia, Pakistan has the highest rate of breast cancer; to put it in numbers 1 in every 9 women in Pakistan has a lifetime risk of being diagnosed with breast cancer. Most cases go unnoticed due to late diagnosis and delayed referral to appropriate facilities. Given the stigma attached to breast cancer in our society, foodpanda along with Reckitt is playing its part to raise awareness and help women examine themselves as the first line of defence against breast cancer.”

Kashan Hasan, CEO, Reckitt Pakistan says, “In Pakistan breast cancer is still a taboo subject for many. Raising awareness is the first step towards the fight against this ailment. Hoping that this collaboration can contribute in helping our communities overcome the most basic task of diagnosis. Only with early diagnosis can we help save precious lives.”

