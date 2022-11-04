AGL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (5%)
ANL 9.69 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.47%)
AVN 78.70 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.16%)
BOP 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.16%)
CNERGY 4.96 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.27%)
EFERT 81.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
EPCL 53.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
FCCL 14.52 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.83%)
FFL 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.67%)
FLYNG 7.76 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.74%)
GGGL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.19%)
GGL 16.61 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (6%)
GTECH 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.71%)
HUMNL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.33%)
KEL 2.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.72%)
LOTCHEM 28.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
MLCF 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.02%)
OGDC 72.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.77%)
PAEL 15.78 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.74%)
PIBTL 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.1%)
PRL 17.12 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.59%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.77%)
TELE 10.26 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.91%)
TPL 7.68 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.13%)
TPLP 18.51 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.7%)
TREET 22.21 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.41%)
TRG 121.15 Increased By ▲ 4.85 (4.17%)
UNITY 20.75 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.52%)
WAVES 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.76%)
WTL 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (7.48%)
BR100 4,192 Increased By 13.3 (0.32%)
BR30 15,618 Increased By 235.7 (1.53%)
KSE100 42,091 Increased By 146.1 (0.35%)
KSE30 15,395 Increased By 45.4 (0.3%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

ICE canola futures rise

Reuters Published 04 Nov, 2022 05:56am
Follow us

WINNIPEG: ICE canola futures rose on Wednesday to a four-month high, following strength in soyoil. Canola has been undervalued compared to soyoil and rose to keep pace, a trader said. The trader said he had expected canola to fall after Russia said it would resume participation in a deal freeing up crop exports from war-torn Ukraine.

Most-active January canola gained $10.60 to settle at $894.80 per tonne. It touched the highest price, $895.80, for a most-active contract since June 30. January-March canola spread, the most active inter-month spread, traded 11,771 times.

US soybean futures turned higher in choppy trade, lifted by strength in global vegetable oil markets. Euronext February rapeseed futures dipped under pressure from Russia rejoining the grain deal.

canola canola market canola crop canola rates

Comments

1000 characters

ICE canola futures rise

White House ‘strongly’ condemns attack

Export-oriented sectors to get power at an all-inclusive rate of Rs19.99 per unit

Government slams assassination attempt

ISPR condemns attack

‘Fake’ supplies FBR to hold probe against sugar dealers

SPAs on sale of subsidiaries’ share capital: ECC approves change of control from Eni to PIOGCL

ECs can sell 20pc inward remittances to customers: SBP

Rs536.53bn target for Nov: ‘Pull your socks up,’ FBR chief tells Chief Commissioners

Tariff increase in Oct: Nepra refuses to endorse PBS claim

Dr Faisal-led team treating Imran Khan

Read more stories